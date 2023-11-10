 Skip navigation
Clippers reportedly interested in trade for Pacers’ Daniel Theis

  
Published November 10, 2023
Indiana Pacers v Houston Rockets

Daniel Theis #27 of the Indiana Pacers looks on during the preseason game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Daniel Theis finally got on the court for the Pacers Thursday, playing eight minutes in the win over the Bucks. Theis has been frustrated with his lack of playing time in Indiana this season, coming off a strong showing for gold medal-winning Germany at the FIBA World Cup last summer but unable to build on it.

The Clippers — who will be without backup center Mason Plumlee for at least a couple of months due to an MCL sprain — are looking for a backup center and are interested in Theis, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This trade could work for both sides, with Los Angeles throwing a second-round pick to the Pacers. However, it’s not easy for the Clippers to match salaries until Dec. 15 when Mason Plumlee is available to be traded (unless they want to throw in Bones Hyland and rookie Kobe Brown, which will not happen).

The Clippers also will explore other trades and the free agent market, but in the short term, they will take a look at P.J. Tucker playing small ball backup center. However, it feels like sooner rather than later the Clippers will make a move to get an experienced backup five.

