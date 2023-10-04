 Skip navigation
Texas Rangers win Wild Card Series over Tampa Bay Rays
Rangers beat Rays 7-1 for Wild Card Series sweep behind Garcia and Carter home runs
College Football Week 6 Player Props Opening Best Bets
Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 6
Wagner: Seahawks to get healthy during bye week
Simmons still sports a solid fantasy ceiling
Favre may be in trouble if he missteps testifying

Davis says Lakers “can’t wait” to face Nuggets; Malone responds that’s a Laker problem

  
Published October 4, 2023 06:48 PM

The Lakers made an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals last season, only to be swept aside by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

On the NBA’s opening night 2023, the Lakers will be back in the mile high city when the banner goes up, Nikola Jokic and company get their rings, and the season tips off. Anthony Davis said at Lakers media day that the Nuggets talked a lot during that series and he, LeBron James and the rest of the team “can’t wait” to face them again.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone’s reaction? I guess we’re still in their heads.

As Lakers fans would be more than happy to tell you when the situation is reversed, there is no regular season win — not opening night, not ever — that makes up for getting beat in the previous playoffs. Especially when the other team is sizing their rings. Maybe it feels a little cathartic for Lakers fans and even the players, but it’s one of 82. Also, check out the banner with the 2023 on the end. The Nuggets are good.

The Lakers are one of the teams in the West with a genuine chance to dethrone the Nuggets — Los Angeles should be better and deeper than they were a season ago. However, that’s a question for May, not October. For now, talk all you want.

