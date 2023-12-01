 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Thumbnail
Woods, player directors call out ‘speculation’ in latest memo

Top Clips

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Thumbnail
Woods, player directors call out ‘speculation’ in latest memo

Top Clips

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMar DeRozan reportedly would prefer to be traded to Knicks, Heat if moved

  
Published December 1, 2023 02:22 PM
In-Season Tournament - Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 28: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls plays defense against the Boston Celtics during the In-Season Tournament on November 28, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

While it looks like the Bulls will finally be sellers at the trade deadline, teams around the league have been more interested in trading for DeMar DeRozan or Alex Caruso than Zach LaVine. The Bulls want to trade LaVine first, then maybe talk DeRozan or Caruso.

Of that trio, DeRozan — still productive at age 34 and on an expiring contract — seems like the most likely to be traded before Feb. 8. If that happens, DeRozan would prefer to be traded to New York or Miami, reports Sam Amick of The Athletic.

When it comes to possible destinations, the Heat and Knicks are known to be preferable to DeRozan if he winds up getting moved.

The Lakers are said to be interested in DeRozan as well, which Amick notes shouldn’t be a surprise considering LeBron James and DeRozan had talked before the Lakers pivoted to trade for Russell Westbrook (it would have been next to impossible for the Lakers to acquire DeRozan at the time, but there was interest).

DeRozan averages 21.3 points a game with a 54.4 true shooting percentage, numbers not far off his career averages. He is still an elite midrange shooter who could help teams in the regular season and playoffs.

Would DeRozan fit with either of these teams? On the surface, sure. In Miami, he provides another shot creator and clutch scoring option on a team that does not shy away from DeRozan’s preferred midrange jumpers — with DeRozan, the Heat would be a bigger threat to the Celtics and the rest of the top of the East. However, he takes the ball out of the hands of Butler. The Knicks are a team in waiting for the next superstar to change teams, but the players they are watching and waiting on — Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, among others — will not be available at the trade deadline. DeRozan could plug in as a veteran shot creator who makes New York more of a threat in these playoffs but does not clog their books long term, but his game is similar to Jalen Brunson.

With LaVine making $28.6 million this season no trade is going to be easy to pull off, the Bulls are going to have to take back salary and — if they are starting a rebuild — they will want picks and good young players (maybe Immanuel Quickley from New York or Austin Reaves from the Lakers).

However, for any trade to happen it would require the Bulls to engage on that front, and right now they are more focused on a possible LaVine trade (which doesn’t seem to be coming together anytime soon). Still, it’s something to watch.

Mentions
DeMar DeRozan.png DeMar DeRozan Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks