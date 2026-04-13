Doc Rivers is out. What comes next after ugly, disappointing Milwaukee Bucks season?

Milwaukee was never good this season. There were points early on when the Bucks were not bad — the team was 15-15 through the first 30 games Giannis Antetokounmpo played — but as the injuries piled up, the lack of depth on the roster got exposed. It didn’t help that Doc Rivers wasn’t connecting with anyone or lifting this team up, and by the end of the season the front office was publicly feuding with its only true star.

It was an unmitigated disaster. The Bucks stumbled at the end of the season, finishing with a 32-50 record. Milwaukee was 11 games back of the final play-in spot in the East.

Rivers is now out, having stepped away as coach.

What comes next in Milwaukee? Or, put more bluntly, can the team’s 13-season relationship with Antetokounmpo be salvaged, or are they parting ways (probably a year too late for both of them)? Whatever happens, it is going to be a wild summer in Wisconsin.

It got ugly

For fans looking for some over-the-top reality TV-level drama, Milwaukee is the best show in the league.

How bad did it get? Check out this from The Athletic’s Eric Nehm about a post-shootaround meeting between Rivers and team veterans in March.

Per multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, Rivers informed the veterans that he believed they had failed him this season and questioned the group’s commitment, conditioning, focus and leadership. Rivers’ message incensed the group, and the players stood up for themselves, firing back at the head coach over his claims.

“That’s when I checked out on this season,” one of the veterans told The Athletic.

Then there was the late-season public feud between the front office and Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP hyperextended his knee with 15 games left in the season, suffering a bone bruise. While the Bucks were not mathematically out of the playoff race at that point, they were not likely to make it. The Bucks front office wanted to shut Antetokounmpo down and try to improve the team’s lottery odds, but the wear-it-on-my-sleeve competitiveness of Antetokounmpo had him pushing to get back on the court. He also wanted to play a game with his brothers, Thanasis and Alex. Giannis was never cleared to play.

That led to a lot of friction between Antetokounmpo and the organization.

Antetokounmpo trade coming?

Around the NBA, in front offices from New York to Los Angeles, the expectation is that Milwaukee will trade Antetokounmpo this summer.

Has Antetokounmpo played his final game in a Bucks uniform? He was asked that Sunday, speaking to reporters (quotes via Tim Bontemps at ESPN).

“That’s a very good question. I don’t know. It’s not up to me. We’ll see.”

It is up to him. Of course Milwaukee wants to keep him around, and the Bucks can put a four-year, $275 million contract extension in front of Antetokounmpo this offseason. However, Antetokounmpo has said he wants to compete for another title, and the Bucks — whatever bold moves GM Jon Horst may try to make this offseason — are not going to be that next season. So will he sign that extension with the Bucks (if he doesn’t, it will be a clear sign to the Bucks he expects to be traded).

“We’ll see when we get there. We have months [he cannot sign the extension until Oct. 1] ... it’s a long time. But somebody has to offer you that, for you to sign. I haven’t been offered an extension. So, if that is on the table, then I will try to make the best decision for me and my family.

“But if it’s not on the table, then I have to focus on how can I improve my worth and get on the floor and do what I do.”

None of what Antetokounmpo said or can say will change the sense among other front offices that the Bucks will be serious about trading him this summer in a way they were not at the trade deadline (when other front offices told NBC Sports they thought the Bucks were just gauging the market). The real question becomes which teams dive into the mix — could Houston or New York increase their offers if either has an earlier-than-expected playoff exit? Could a team like Golden State up its offer?

Whatever happens in Milwaukee this summer, as messy as it might get, it’s not going to be worse than the season the franchise just endured.