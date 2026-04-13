Doc Rivers out as head coach of Milwaukee Bucks as franchise heads into summer of change

In an expected move, Doc Rivers is leaving as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, something that ESPN Shams Charania reported minutes after the team’s season ended on Sunday.

This exit comes one week after it was announced Rivers would be part of the Class of 2026 inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Bucks went 32-50 this season, in large part due to Giannis Antetokounmpo playing in just 36 games because of an assortment of injuries. Beyond that, Rivers never connected with this roster and did not elevate it during his two-and-a-half seasons as coach, going 97-103 in the role.

Rivers had hinted at an exit before, and prior to Sunday’s game, Rivers sounded like someone with one foot out the door. Here are some pregame quotes, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“I’m not gonna announce anything. But I gotta go to grandparents day on the 21st. There’s another grandparents day on the 24th. I have something on my schedule right now that I need to do and I’m looking forward to doing...

“I don’t ever use that R-word (retirement) because you never know. I don’t want to be Ali and keep coming back. But yeah, it is (an emotional day).”

Rivers had one year and about $8 million remaining on his contract with the Bucks, which the team is going to eat, according to Charania. There had been reports that the Bucks might slide him into a front office role rather than pay him to go away, but that appears not to be the case.

Rivers has been an NBA head coach every year since the 1999-2000 season when he was in Orlando — a season he was named Coach of the Year. In his more than a quarter of a century on the bench, Rovers has gone 1,194-866, a 58% winning percentage. He coached the 2008 Boston Celtics to the title.

Don’t be surprised to see Rivers on your television next season, part of the broadcast team for NBA games with one of the league’s network partners.

As for the Bucks, it’s not just Rivers that will be gone next season. Expect a major roster overhaul, very possibly including Antetokounmpo parting ways with the franchise as well.

