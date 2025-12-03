Does Karl-Anthony Towns want a contract extension with Knicks? ‘Hell yeah, I want to stay here’

This is really a conversation for the summer, but “patience” and “Knicks” are rarely words used together, especially by their media and fans.

Off to another All-Star level start to the season this year, Karl-Anthony Towns was asked if he hopes to sign an extension with the team this summer. His answer was clear, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“Hell yeah. Hell yeah, I want to stay here,” Towns said... “Obviously get a chance to be home, see my family. It means more than the money, you know. So just to be able to be here with the fans, be with the family. It means a lot. I would like it to continue.”

Towns also said his relationship with Leon Rose and the front office remains strong.

Towns and the Knicks front office could not reach terms on an extension last summer, but the conversation will come up again next offseason. Towns is making $53.1 million this season and will make $57.1 million next season, followed by a player option at $61 million for the 2027-28 season. The max extension the Knicks could offer next summer is four years at around $260 million, although the expectation would be a shorter extension at closer to the $55 million a year average he’s near now.

Towns has found a comfort zone in Mike Brown’s offense, where he alternates between playing the four and five, and is averaging 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds a game. While not an elite defender, he is a solid one in the paint (albeit one prone to lapses). He’s a fantastic fit next to Mitchell Robinson, but the Knicks are working to protect Robinson’s health for the playoffs when they will need him most.

Whatever the price ends up being, expect Towns and the Knicks to reach some kind of extension next offseason.

