Eleven-year NBA veteran Terrence Ross officially announces his retirement

  
Published December 3, 2023 10:37 PM
NBA: APR 07 Suns at Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 07: Phoenix Suns guard Terrence Ross (8) before the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers game on April 07, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

From the “things you may have forgotten” file, Terrence Ross won the 2013 Slam Dunk Contest.

Ross would go on to have a very solid 11-season NBA career with the Raptors, Magic and Suns, but announced this week he is calling it quits and officially retired.

Ross talked about injuries taking their toll on him physically, but he realized with that how much he wanted to be home for his family, so he decided to retire.

The day Ross made the announcement he went to the Washington at Orlando game and got a warm reception when shown on the jumbotron.

Ross, 32, was a coveted two-way wing coaches trusted and fans loved because he was capable of a massive breakout game a handful of times a season.

He also set himself and his family up for generations with that career, earning $92.3 million over those 11 years.

Mentions
Terrence_Ross.jpg Terrence Ross Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic Primary Logo Orlando Magic Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns