Eleven-year NBA veteran Terrence Ross officially announces his retirement

From the “things you may have forgotten” file, Terrence Ross won the 2013 Slam Dunk Contest.

Ross would go on to have a very solid 11-season NBA career with the Raptors, Magic and Suns, but announced this week he is calling it quits and officially retired.

It's official: @TerrenceRoss is hanging it up after more than a decade in the league



The T. Ross Podcast

Ross talked about injuries taking their toll on him physically, but he realized with that how much he wanted to be home for his family, so he decided to retire.

The day Ross made the announcement he went to the Washington at Orlando game and got a warm reception when shown on the jumbotron.

Terrence Ross was shown on the Jumbotron during the last timeout.



The Human Torch announced his retirement from the NBA earlier today.

Ross, 32, was a coveted two-way wing coaches trusted and fans loved because he was capable of a massive breakout game a handful of times a season.

He also set himself and his family up for generations with that career, earning $92.3 million over those 11 years.