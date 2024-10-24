Former Clippers trainer Randy Shelton sues franchise for wrongful termination

Trainer Randy Shelton, who had worked with Kawhi Leonard and other NBA players when he was at San Diego State, was hired by the Clippers in 2019, reuniting him with Leonard.

Shelton was let go by the Clippers and is now suing the organization for wrongful termination, saying he was let go because he complained the team was subjecting Leonard to “unsafe and illegal treatment” for his ongoing knee issues, a story broken by Chris Haynes, who posted the text of the suit on X (formerly Twitter).

The key part of the summary from the lawsuit:

“Shelton complained to LA Clippers’ management that they were subjected the LA Clippers’ star athlete, Kawhi Leonard (“Leonard”), to unsafe and illegal treatment, in disregard for Leonard’s health and safety and known medical restrictions. Thereafter, Sheldon was himself targeted and subjected to discriminatory and harassing conduct.”

The Clippers denied the allegations, saying they investigated Shelton’s claims and found them to be “without merit” and that this was nothing more than a blatant money grab by Shelton.

The Clippers issued me a statement, disputing the claims: “Mr. Shelton’s claims were investigated and found to be without merit. We honored Mr. Shelton’s employment contract and paid him in full. This lawsuit is a belated attempt to shake down the Clippers based on accusations… https://t.co/DpjsVr4mg7 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 24, 2024

Shelton’s lawsuit also claims “allegations of tampering years prior to signing the star,” as Haynes put it, with Shelton’s attorneys saying the former trainer would be happy to talk to the NBA about that.

Lawyers for Randy Shelton says he’s willing to talk with NBA about his knowledge of how Clippers recruited Kawhi: “Though not part of damages/relief sought by Shelton, he’ll fully cooperate with NBA should league investigators consider prosecution and sanctions against Clippers. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 24, 2024

As of yet, Leonard has not commented on the lawsuit or its claims.

Leonard is out to start this season due to a sore left knee, an issue that sidelined him during last season’s playoffs and cost him a spot on the USA Basketball team at the Paris Olympics. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday before the team’s home opener that Leonard is “progressing” and ia “checking the boxes” toward a return to play, but did not have a timetable. Reports suggest he could be out weeks to open the season.