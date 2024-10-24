 Skip navigation
Former Clippers trainer Randy Shelton sues franchise for wrongful termination

  
Published October 24, 2024 05:36 PM

Trainer Randy Shelton, who had worked with Kawhi Leonard and other NBA players when he was at San Diego State, was hired by the Clippers in 2019, reuniting him with Leonard.

Shelton was let go by the Clippers and is now suing the organization for wrongful termination, saying he was let go because he complained the team was subjecting Leonard to “unsafe and illegal treatment” for his ongoing knee issues, a story broken by Chris Haynes, who posted the text of the suit on X (formerly Twitter).

The key part of the summary from the lawsuit:

“Shelton complained to LA Clippers’ management that they were subjected the LA Clippers’ star athlete, Kawhi Leonard (“Leonard”), to unsafe and illegal treatment, in disregard for Leonard’s health and safety and known medical restrictions. Thereafter, Sheldon was himself targeted and subjected to discriminatory and harassing conduct.”

The Clippers denied the allegations, saying they investigated Shelton’s claims and found them to be “without merit” and that this was nothing more than a blatant money grab by Shelton.

Shelton’s lawsuit also claims “allegations of tampering years prior to signing the star,” as Haynes put it, with Shelton’s attorneys saying the former trainer would be happy to talk to the NBA about that.

As of yet, Leonard has not commented on the lawsuit or its claims.

Leonard is out to start this season due to a sore left knee, an issue that sidelined him during last season’s playoffs and cost him a spot on the USA Basketball team at the Paris Olympics. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday before the team’s home opener that Leonard is “progressing” and ia “checking the boxes” toward a return to play, but did not have a timetable. Reports suggest he could be out weeks to open the season.

