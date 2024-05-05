 Skip navigation
Former Michigan standout, Lakers and 76ers player Darius Morris dies at 33

  
Published May 5, 2024 12:50 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 25: Darius Morris #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers in a game against the Golden State Warriors on March 25, 2013 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Darius Morris, the former Michigan standout who went on to play four seasons in the NBA, has died at the age of 33.

No cause of death was given, but he was home in Los Angeles and his family released this statement to TMZ:

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Morris was born and raised in Los Angeles, where he led Windward High School to a state title. He then went on to play two seasons at Michigan where he set the all-time single-season assist record at 235 and in 2011 led the team into the third round of the NCAA Tournament. His former coach wrote this on X (formerly Twitter).

The Lakers drafted Morris and brought him back to Los Angeles, and he played two seasons for the team during the Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash era. He also went on to play for the 76ers, Clippers, Grizzlies and Nets over the course of his four-year NBA career. After that he spent time in the G-League as well as playing overseas in China, Russia and France.

Our thoughts are with the Morris family.

