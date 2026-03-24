Former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz signs 10-day contract with Raptors

Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft who has bounced around the league for eight years, has signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors, the team announced.

Fultz played in six games this season for the Raptors G League team, the Raptors 905, and averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 assists per game. He scored in double figures in four of the games, including 17 points in a road victory over Rip City on March 20. The Raptors 905 claimed Fultz off the waiver wire earlier in March.

Fultz was famously the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA draft, however, he was dealing with a shoulder/nerve issue and between his college season at Washington and when he started playing for the 76ers, his shot changed. Things did not work out in Philly, and he ended up in Orlando, out of the spotlight. He fixed his game enough to become a solid rotation player and start 60 games for the Magic in one season. In total, Fultz has played in eight NBA seasons, including 21 games at the end of last season for Sacramento.

Current Toronto reserve point guard Jamal Shead has struggled recently, including shooting 1-of-6 Sunday against Phoenix, notes Michael Grange of SportsNet. Fultz may be given a chance to take over that reserve role.

