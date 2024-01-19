Former Raptor Christian Koloko’s career threatened by blood clot issue

When the Toronto Raptors waived Christian Koloko on Wednesday (they needed to open a roster spot for the Pascal Siakam trade), smart fans from 29 other teams wanted to see their team grab the promising young center from Cameroon via the University of Arizona. Plenty of front offices had the same idea.

However, no team could because Koloko is facing a blood clot issue that threatens his career, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The league informed teams today that Koloko has been referred to the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play Panel, which means he is not able to play or practice until he is medically cleared.”

The league’s Fitness-to-Play Panel deals with players who have potentially life-threatening conditions or injuries, and it has to clear them to return to play.

Raptors’ president of basketball operations, Masai Ujiri, didn’t give many details but was clearly saddened by the situation.

“His medical status is now in the hands of the NBA and I can’t comment on it. But that’s a very tough one for us because (Koloko was) somebody we really believed in, someone that I know has incredible talent, and we saw as a future on this team. But we’ve exhausted all our options there and I can’t comment on what it is particularly. It’s now in the hands of the NBA and I stay private with my comments on him.

We don’t know the details of Koloko’s condition, but he would not be the first player to have his career cut short by a blood clot issue. Most recently, Chris Bosh faced this situation with the Miami Heat. While many of these clotting conditions are treatable they require blood thinners and other medications that typically limit a person’s physical activities for things like playing NBA basketball.

Koloko was the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 draft and had a promising rookie season, splitting time between the Raptors and their G-League affiliate. He showed promise as a rim-protecting center and his offensive game was improving. Now, unfortunately, his career is put on hold.

More importantly, hopefully he can get and stay healthy. That is what matters. Our thoughts are with him.