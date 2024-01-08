 Skip navigation
Former Warriors GM Bob Myers hired to help NFL’s Commanders find new coach

  
Published January 8, 2024 12:37 PM
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

Dec 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Myers is back — but in an NFL front office.

Myers, the former GM and lead architect of the four-time champion Golden State Warriors, has been hired by the NFL’s Washington Commanders to help with their coaching search after it fired head coach Ron Rivera after four “meh” seasons, the latest being 4-13. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

Myers stepped away from the Warriors after last season and has been a studio analyst for ESPN (Wojnarowski’s company, not so coincidentally). Myers will continue in that role for ESPN.

The Commanders are owned by Josh Harris (who bought the team from Daniel Snyder a year ago), who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and has been through “the process” era to the present day.

“I have been fortunate to know Josh Harris for many years and his commitment to building championship-caliber teams is what drew me here,” Myers said in a statement that announced the firing and his stepping in to help with the coaching search. “In my experience, championship infrastructure begins with a strong ownership group that prioritizes culture and invests in attracting the industry’s most talented and innovative leaders.”

While player analysis is obviously different between sports, running a successful professional sports organization is not that different regarding structures and principles. Myers doesn’t have to have detailed knowledge of NFL Xs and Os — that’s what former Vikings GM Rick Spielman is there to do — to be able to help find and select the person who can change the Commanders’ organization around. And in the NFL, even more than the NBA, finding that coach and having him in lockstep with the GM goes a long way.

