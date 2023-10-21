 Skip navigation
Golden State Warriors release Rudy Gay (and McGruder)

  
Published October 21, 2023 11:02 AM
2023-24 Golden State Warriors Media Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 2: Rudy Gay #33 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on October 2, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

When the Warriors signed Rudy Gay to a non-guaranteed contract in September, it was always a longshot that the 17-year veteran would make the final roster, but Golden State was going to take a look.

Friday, the Warriors let Gay, as well as Rodney McGruder, go as they trimmed the roster down before the start of the season. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Gay is now a free agent. This offseason, Gay (and the final year of his contract) bounced around as he was traded by Utah to Atlanta and then on to Oklahoma City, who waived him.

These cuts leave the Warriors with 13 guaranteed contracts for the opening night roster, as noted by Charania and Taylor Wirth at NBC Sports Bay Area. Golden State will add someone in the coming weeks.

The Warriors enter the season looking for a fifth ring in the Stephen Curry era and it’s not out of the question, but everything needs to go right for them.

