 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

128th Boston Marathon
2024 Boston Marathon Results
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage
nbc_yahoo_skenes_v2_240408__240819.jpg
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: April 15
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

scottie_rahm.jpg
Masters prove PGA Tour, LIV players must reunite
nbc_pft_andrewluckv2_240415.jpg
Will Luck become involved in NFL in some capacity?
nbc_pft_drafttraditions_240415.jpg
PFT Draft: Best sports traditions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

128th Boston Marathon
2024 Boston Marathon Results
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage
nbc_yahoo_skenes_v2_240408__240819.jpg
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: April 15
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

scottie_rahm.jpg
Masters prove PGA Tour, LIV players must reunite
nbc_pft_andrewluckv2_240415.jpg
Will Luck become involved in NFL in some capacity?
nbc_pft_drafttraditions_240415.jpg
PFT Draft: Best sports traditions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grayson Allen reportedly agrees to four-year, $70 million extension with Suns

  
Published April 15, 2024 11:09 AM
Phoenix Suns v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 25: Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 25, 2024 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photos by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

April 15 seems an appropriate day to say, “Suns owner Mat Ishbia does not mind paying the tax.”

Keeping a key part of Phoenix’s depth in place, the Suns and Grayson Allen have agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension, something reported by both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania. That’s a little below the max Allen could have gotten per year with an extension, but it is the largest contract of his career and gives the veteran a serious pay raise and some security.

Allen is coming off a breakout season in which he was a perfect floor-spacing fit for the Suns next to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Allen averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3 assists a game, shooting a league-best 46.1% from 3. The Suns outscored opponents by 4.8 points per 100 possessions when the 28-year-old Allen was on the court.

Phoenix needed to work out this extension. Allen’s season earned him a massive raise and if he left in free agency the Suns did not have the cap room to replace him with anyone of similar quality.

That said, it pushes Phoenix and its owner Mat Ishbia even deeper into the luxury tax, and with them being over the second apron the Suns will be limited in ways they can build out the roster. With this extension, the Suns have an estimated $206 million payroll for the 2024-25 season, well over the estimated $171 luxury tax line and about $16.3 million over the second apron tax number (using Bobby Marks numbers from ESPN). That means a $104 million tax penalty on top of the payroll, putting the Suns at $310 million in salary and tax. For comparison, that is more than any team except the Warriors and Clippers are paying for salary and tax this season.

Being over the second apron also will make it more difficult for the Suns to add depth around their top-heavy roster. Teams over the second apron (including the Suns) cannot aggregate multiple contracts in a trade, cannot use a pre-existing trade exception, cannot take back more money than they send out in a trade, cannot send out cash in a trade, and once the season starts cannot bring in players on the buyout market who made more than the league average salary.

Ishbia went top-heavy with this roster, bringing in Beal to pair with Durant and Booker. We will see how that works out in these playoffs, where the Suns will start against the Timberwolves, a good matchup for Phoenix this season.

Allen will be part of that series and part of the Suns for the foreseeable future.

Mentions
Grayson Allen.jpg Grayson Allen Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns Bradley Beal.png Bradley Beal Devin Booker.png Devin Booker Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant