Gregg Popovich: ‘All of my best wines are older than Victor [Wembanyama]’

Victor Wembanyama had another mind-bending — and this time historic — stat line on Sunday: 33 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 blocks on 14-of-26 shooting.

Victor Wembanyama is the first player in NBA history with 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks while shooting 50% FG in a game 📈 pic.twitter.com/W5rtw2RvDT — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2024

Coaching the budding superstar has appeared to energize Gregg Popovich, who at 75 signed a contract extension last July and will coach as long as he wants in San Antonio. He was asked if he is still excited by coaching — and mentoring the young Wembanyama — and might do it beyond the five years, Popovich gave a very Pop answer, via BasketNews.

“I only get excited when I have an older French Bordeaux that I was worried it might be over the hill and I find out it was really perfect – then I get excited,” the legendary coach said about his wine collection. “All of my best wines are older than Victor. That’s a true statement,” Popovich laughed, concluding the press conference.

Well played.

Gregg Popovich is the only person who will decide when it’s time for Gregg Popovich to retire, he has earned that right. He had said he would retire when Tim Duncan did, but staying on to coach a rebuilding team energized him — at his heart Popovich is a teacher and coaching this young team is mainly that, not the ego management of coaching a contender. Popovich is energized doing the part of the job he loves, but the time when he just wants to focus on those French Bordeauxs full-time is coming.

