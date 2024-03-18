 Skip navigation
Vinnie Pasquantino
2024 Fantasy Baseball: AL Tout Wars Recap
Jack in time: Nicklaus and pop culture in 1986
Past champions: List of every winner at the Masters
Five things you may not know about the Masters
How to watch the Masters Tournament, ‘Live From the Masters’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Gregg Popovich: ‘All of my best wines are older than Victor [Wembanyama]’

  
Published March 18, 2024 11:02 AM
Denver Nuggets v San Antonio Spurs

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 15: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Gregg Popovich head coach of the San Antonio Spurs walk off the court at the end of the first half game against the Denver Nuggets at Moody Center tee on March 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama had another mind-bending — and this time historic — stat line on Sunday: 33 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 blocks on 14-of-26 shooting.

Coaching the budding superstar has appeared to energize Gregg Popovich, who at 75 signed a contract extension last July and will coach as long as he wants in San Antonio. He was asked if he is still excited by coaching — and mentoring the young Wembanyama — and might do it beyond the five years, Popovich gave a very Pop answer, via BasketNews.

“I only get excited when I have an older French Bordeaux that I was worried it might be over the hill and I find out it was really perfect – then I get excited,” the legendary coach said about his wine collection. “All of my best wines are older than Victor. That’s a true statement,” Popovich laughed, concluding the press conference.

Well played.

Gregg Popovich is the only person who will decide when it’s time for Gregg Popovich to retire, he has earned that right. He had said he would retire when Tim Duncan did, but staying on to coach a rebuilding team energized him — at his heart Popovich is a teacher and coaching this young team is mainly that, not the ego management of coaching a contender. Popovich is energized doing the part of the job he loves, but the time when he just wants to focus on those French Bordeauxs full-time is coming.

