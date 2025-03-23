 Skip navigation
Grizzlies center Brandon Clarke out for season with sprained knee

  
Published March 23, 2025 12:28 PM

Memphis Grizzlies backup center Brandon Clarke is out for the season due to a “high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee,” the team announced.

The injury happened against Portland last Wednesday as Clarke defended Scoot Henderson on a drive to the basket.

This is a tough blow for Clarke and the Grizzlies.

This was another unfortunate fluke injury for Clarke, who had missed almost all of last season with a torn Achilles. It ended a solid bounce-back season in which he averaged 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds a game while playing quality defense.

For the Grizzlies, they lose a key part of their frontcourt rotation. Clarke was rock solid off the bench and an anchor anchor Memphis’ second unit. Clarke also started 14 games this season when Jaren Jackson Jr. was out. Memphis feels much thinner up front now heading into the playoffs.

The Grizzlies have dropped three straight and slid back to fifth in the West but are still within a game of the Denver Nuggets at No. 3 (with the now-healthy Lakers in fourth). Memphis is just three games back of No. 2 seed Houston. However, the Grizzlies need to look over their shoulders because a hot Warriors team is now just two games behind them with 11 games left to play.