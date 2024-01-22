 Skip navigation
Heat reportedly testing trade market for Kyle Lowry

  
Published January 22, 2024 05:11 PM
Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 17: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat reacts to the referee during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on January 17, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

Kyle Lowry is the kind of high-IQ veteran that Erik Spoelstra and the Heat like to lean into, but as this season has played out — including him sliding out of the starting lineup the last two games — it has come time to part ways.

The Heat are testing the trade waters for Lowry and his expiring $29.7 million expiring contract as the league moves toward the Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to multiple reports. Ira Winderman hinted at the idea at the Sun Sentinel as well.

Resolution with the veteran point guard is not only expected by the Feb. 8 NBA trading deadline, but potentially could come as early as this week. Where Lowry previously had been viewed as a stabilizing presence, the 37-year-old veteran now stands with his primary value as an expiring $29.7 million salary.

The name most mentioned as a likely Heat trade target is Terry Rozier, the scoring guard in Charlotte who would fit the Heat culture well. With Rozier making $22.2 million this season another player would need to be added to balance the salaries — Nick Richards, Cody Martin or Miles Bridges would work — but the only way this trade gets made is if Miami throws in a first-round pick, or maybe Nikola Jovic and a second. There must be sweeteners for Charlotte.

At 24-19, the Heat sit as the sixth seed in the East, but their offense has stumbled of late — 26th in the NBA over their last eight games — and the front office needs to find a spark at the deadline. If not Rozier then someone else.

Whoever they chase, don’t be surprised if Lowry is part of the trade package. It feels like the end of his time in Miami.

