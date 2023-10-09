Heat’s Tyler Herro: ‘I’m glad Portland didn’t want me’

Welcome to the Tyler Herro revenge tour.

At least that’s the way Herro sees it. He has gone from a 20.7 point a game scorer and Sixth Man of the Year to a guy who got a contract — four years, $120 million — many around the league saw as too big, then the Heat didn’t thrive with him as a starter but made a run to the NBA Finals when he was injured and out, and finally he was the guy Portland GM Joe Cronin didn’t want. Herro told reporters he’s happy he wasn’t traded, he didn’t want to be on a rebuilding Trail Blazers team, and he expects a bounce-back season. Via Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel:

“I didn’t want to go to Portland, so I’m glad Portland didn’t want me,” Herro said. “I just don’t want to be in Portland. So it’s not personal with Portland, at all. I’m just happy to be on the court. I haven’t played since April. I broke my hand and I haven’t played since then, so I’m ready to play...

“I got hurt and obviously we went on a run. So I don’t know if that changed people’s perspectives on the way that I play or my value. Nothing has changed. I haven’t gotten any worse. I’ve only gotten better, older, more experienced. And our team didn’t get better without me, we just started shooting better and making shots. We didn’t make shots all year. And I’m the best shooter on the team. So I don’t think with me sitting out affected our shooting percentage. I just think we started making shots.”

It’s not that simple, it was about defense and roster balance more than just making shots, but Herro’s stock has fallen farther than it should have. Herro is a marksman who can get a bucket and players like that have value in the league. Maybe his best role is as a sixth man on an elite team but a guy who can score 20 a night getting 19-20% of the salary cap is not crazy (and that’s where his number falls in the coming years).

Herro has never lacked confidence, and with Miami striking out on both Lillard and Jrue Holiday this season, the Heat will need the best of Herro to get back to close to where they were a season ago. Herro believes he can do it, and if he does the narrative around him will shift again — which might make him more likely to be traded when the next big star becomes available. Welcome to life in the NBA.