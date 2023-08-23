Hornets bring back classic pinstripe jerseys for 35th season

The Charlotte Hornets are going classic this season — they are bringing back the pinstripe jerseys as part of their 35th anniversary season.

Their classic edition jersey with the stripes will be worn at points during the upcoming season.

All the details of our newest jersey 💙💜 #LetsFly35 pic.twitter.com/WJY7HCVDNZ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 23, 2023

“We’re pleased to introduce a new Classic Edition uniform to be worn as part of our celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the Charlotte Hornets inaugural season,” said Hornets President Fred Whitfield in a statement. “Throughout our history, the Hornets have been recognized for fashionable uniform designs, and we know our fans will be excited to see the look that our team wore from 1997-2002 back on the court in Charlotte.”

The jersey features the multi-colored double pinstripes in royal blue, light blue, purple and green, plus the the design includes a crossover v-neck, along with purple striped side panels on both the jersey and shorts. The shorts are highlighted by a Classic Hornets logo on the left thigh.

It will be an interesting season in Charlotte, with new ownership and a roster that is not new but will feel that way. LaMelo Ball will be back from the ankle injury and surgery that sidelined him most of last season, Miles Bridges — the team’s leading scorer two seasons ago — returns from the legal issues that sidelined him for a season, P.J. Washington will be back (although an extension for him still hangs out there) and they have No. 2 draft pick Brandon Miller. This is a hard season to project for the Hornets.

At least we know the uniforms will look sharp.