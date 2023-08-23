 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Army at Wake Forest
Notre Dame’s Opponents: 2023 may be Wake Forest’s reckoning or Dave Clawson’s strongest proof of concept
Pham_RD.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Jam with Tommy Pham
MLB: Game One-Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Surging Hitters: Pham getting feisty, Rojas setting up for strong run

Top Clips

nbc_csu_nfceast_230823.jpg
NFC East win totals: PHI is a team on a mission
nbc_csu_nfcwest_230823.jpg
NFC West win totals: 49ers remain at the top
nbc_csu_nfcsouth_230823.jpg
NFC South win totals: NO has an unclear outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Army at Wake Forest
Notre Dame’s Opponents: 2023 may be Wake Forest’s reckoning or Dave Clawson’s strongest proof of concept
Pham_RD.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Jam with Tommy Pham
MLB: Game One-Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Surging Hitters: Pham getting feisty, Rojas setting up for strong run

Top Clips

nbc_csu_nfceast_230823.jpg
NFC East win totals: PHI is a team on a mission
nbc_csu_nfcwest_230823.jpg
NFC West win totals: 49ers remain at the top
nbc_csu_nfcsouth_230823.jpg
NFC South win totals: NO has an unclear outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hornets bring back classic pinstripe jerseys for 35th season

  
Published August 23, 2023 01:19 PM
Classic Edition Uniform - Full front.jpg

Courtesy Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are going classic this season — they are bringing back the pinstripe jerseys as part of their 35th anniversary season.

Their classic edition jersey with the stripes will be worn at points during the upcoming season.

“We’re pleased to introduce a new Classic Edition uniform to be worn as part of our celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the Charlotte Hornets inaugural season,” said Hornets President Fred Whitfield in a statement. “Throughout our history, the Hornets have been recognized for fashionable uniform designs, and we know our fans will be excited to see the look that our team wore from 1997-2002 back on the court in Charlotte.”

The jersey features the multi-colored double pinstripes in royal blue, light blue, purple and green, plus the the design includes a crossover v-neck, along with purple striped side panels on both the jersey and shorts. The shorts are highlighted by a Classic Hornets logo on the left thigh.

It will be an interesting season in Charlotte, with new ownership and a roster that is not new but will feel that way. LaMelo Ball will be back from the ankle injury and surgery that sidelined him most of last season, Miles Bridges — the team’s leading scorer two seasons ago — returns from the legal issues that sidelined him for a season, P.J. Washington will be back (although an extension for him still hangs out there) and they have No. 2 draft pick Brandon Miller. This is a hard season to project for the Hornets.

At least we know the uniforms will look sharp.

Mentions
Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets lb.jpg LaMelo Ball Bmill.jpg Brandon Miller