How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Milwaukee Bucks go head-to-head with the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s Bucks vs Cavaliers game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Tonight’s game marks the second of four regular-season meetings between the two teams. Cleveland won the last match-up 118-113 on October 26.

Milwaukee Bucks:

The Bucks are coming off a 119-95 loss to the Lakers on Saturday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. The two-time MVP has scored at least 30 points in nine of his twelve games played this season. With 32.6 points per game, he is currently second in the league in scoring behind Luka Doncic.

AJ Green added 15 points and 3 rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. chipped in 13 off the bench on Saturday.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

The Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 108-100 on Saturday. Donovan Mitchell came up big in the win, scoring 30 points — 14 of them came in the fourth quarter. He also had five rebounds and five assists. The six-time All-Star guard is on pace for the best season of his career; he’s averaging 30.4 points per game while shooting 49.8% from the field.

Donovan Mitchell came up CLUTCH in Cleveland's victory over Memphis:



🕷️ 30 PTS (14 in 4Q)

🕷️ 5 AST

🕷️ 4 3PM@cavs move to 9-5 on the season! pic.twitter.com/N0gVTymHnM — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2025

Evan Mobley also had a strong performance in Saturday’s win, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 assists. He is also on pace for career highs in scoring (19.2 ppg), assists (4.2 apg), and steals (1.3 spg).

Milwaukee and Cleveland have been two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference over the last four seasons. Cleveland remains the favorite to win the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks are an outside contender in the East.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers:

When: Tonight, Monday, November 17

Tonight, Monday, November 17 Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

