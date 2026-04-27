How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder-Phoenix Suns, Game 4: TV, live stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

The NBA playoffs on NBC continue Monday night with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their first-round series on Peacock and NBCSN.

In winning the first three games by an average margin of at least 20 points, Oklahoma City (the top seed in the West) is on the verge of its third consecutive first-round sweep (after ousting New Orleans in 2024 and Memphis in 2025.

The Thunder’s 11 consecutive victories in the first round are tied with the Heat (2012-16) for the fifth-longest streak in NBA history behind the Lakers (20 in 1984-90), the Cavaliers (14 in 1990-95) and the Bulls (14 in 1990-1995, 13 in 1995-05).

No. 8 seed Phoenix has lost nine consecutive playoff games, and a 10th in a row would move the Suns into a tie for the longest active playoff losing streak with Brooklyn (2021-23). Phoenix’s most recent playoff win was at home on May 7, 2023 over Denver in Game of the Western Conference Semifinals.

See below for additional information on the Thunder-Suns game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch Thunder vs. Suns, Game 4:

When: Monday, April 27

Monday, April 27 Where: Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Announcing team : Terry Gannon (play by play), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter)

: Terry Gannon (play by play), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) YouTube TV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Thunder leads 3-0

What other games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns game preview:

Reigning Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 42 points while shooting 15 of 18 (83.3%) from the field in Game 3. In breaking his previous mark of 40 (set last year against Minnesota, Gilgeous-Alexander became only the fifth player to score at least 40 points in a playoff game while shooting at least 80% from the field (joining Terry Porter, 41 pts on 85.7% in 1992; Elton Brand 40 pts on 81.8% in 2006; Dirk Nowitzki 48 pts on 80% in 2011; and Devin Booker (47 pts on 80% in 2023).

The rest of the OKC starters combined for 43 points with swingman Jalen Williams out for Game 3 with a left hamstring injury that will sideline him for at least a week. Ajay Mitchell got his first career playoff start and had 15 points and six rebounds.

“He’s obviously not shy,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of Mitchell. “Winners fail and losers hide. He wasn’t hiding.”

Dillon Brooks led the Suns in Game 3 with a playoff career-high 33 points. Devin Booker, Phoenix’s five-time All-Star and 11-year veteran, went to the locker room in the third quarter of Game 3 with an apparent left ankle injury. He returned after missing only 3 minutes of the game and quickly scored five points before being held scoreless in the 4th quarter.

In his fifth playoff appearance, Booker is averaging postseason career lows in points per game (20.3), assists per game (4.3), and steals per game (0.3). He is down from averaging 26.1 points per game in the regular season.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock.

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Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

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