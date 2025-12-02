How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday doubleheader begins at 8:00 PM ET, as the New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Then, at 11:00 PM, the Oklahoma City Thunder go-head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM on NBC and Peacock . See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Oklahoma City Thunder:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not lost a game in nearly a month. Their only loss of the season came on November 5 against the Trail Blazers, and since then, they have won 12 straight games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to excel for the Thunder. He is averaging the second-most points in the NBA (32.5 ppg) and is on pace to average over 30 points per game for his fourth consecutive season.

The Thunder (20-1) currently have the best record in the NBA and hold a four-game lead for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors:

The Warriors are coming off a 104-96 victory over the Pelicans on Saturday. Jimmy Butler had 24 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds, while Gary Payton II added 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench.

Gary INCOMING down the runway ✈️



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/W8p0KH3thn — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 30, 2025

Stephen Curry did not play on Saturday due to a right quad contusion. He is expected to miss tonight’s game as well.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 2

Tonight, Tuesday, December 2 Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 2

Tonight, Tuesday, December 2 Where: TD Arena, Boston, MA

TD Arena, Boston, MA Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.