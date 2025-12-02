How to watch Knicks vs. Celtics: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday doubleheader features an exciting lineup. First, at 8:00 PM ET, the New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Then, at 11:00 PM, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Golden State Warriors. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM on NBC and Peacock . See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock.

New York Knicks:

The Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-94 on Sunday, extending their win streak to four straight. Josh Hart had 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists in the win. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 22 points and 8 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson added 18 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds.

no Sunday Scaries here 🙅



KAT 22 PTS | 8 REB | 2 AST

Josh 20 PTS | 12 REB | 7 AST

Jalen 18 PTS | 6 REB | 7 AST

Mikal 14 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST

Deuce 14 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/1oLQMyelES — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 1, 2025

Brunson currently leads the Knicks in scoring (28.5 ppg) and assists (6.2 apg). Anthony-Towns is right behind him in scoring (21.7 ppg) and leads the team in rebounding (11.9 rpg).

The Knicks have the longest active win streak in the conference and are second in the East behind the Detroit Pistons.

Boston Celtics:

The Celtics have won six of their last games, most recently defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-115 on Sunday. Payton Pritchard led the way for the Celtics with a season-high 42 points.

Jaylen Brown finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, earning his fourth career triple-double.

With Jayson Tatum still sidelined due to a torn Achilles tendon last season, Brown has emerged as a leader for Boston.

The four-time All-Star is on pace for career highs in the following categories: scoring (28.4 ppg), field-goal attempts per game (21.6), field-goals made per game (10.6), and free-throw attempts per game (6.8).

How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 2

Tonight, Tuesday, December 2 Where: TD Arena, Boston, MA

TD Arena, Boston, MA Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 2

Tonight, Tuesday, December 2 Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

