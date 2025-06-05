How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 1: TV/stream info, date, time

The 2025 NBA Finals tip off tonight, Thursday, June 5, at 8:30 PM ET as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.

The Thunder are seeking their first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. The last time the franchise reached the Finals was in 2012, dropping their series against LeBron James’ Miami Heat in 5.

Gilgeous-Alexander has not only led Oklahoma City to the best record in the NBA regular season but also its best season in franchise history with 68 wins. The 2025 league MVP led the league in scoring in the regular season (32.7 ppg) and earned the Magic Johnson trophy as the Western Conference Finals MVP.

The Thunder have lost just four games in the postseason, becoming only the fourth team to ever win 80 games ahead of the NBA Finals. They swept the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies in the First Round, eliminated the No. 4 Denver Nuggets in 7 in the Conference Semifinals, and defeated the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 in the Western Conference Finals.

Despite the success, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder remain focused on the bigger picture.

“This isn’t our goal. We didn’t start the season like we want to win the West,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “We want to win the NBA championship. Now we are a step closer to our goal and we’re happy about that. But it’s still four more games to go win, four really hard games to go win and we have to be the best version of ourselves for four nights to reach the ultimate goal.”



RELATED: Times, they are a changin’ -Thunder vs. Pacers Finals highlights generational change sweeping NBA

The Indiana Pacers are seeking their first NBA title. The team’s last Finals appearance was in 2000, when they lost to the Lakers in 6.

Indiana eliminated the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games, before knocking out the No. 6 New York Knicks in 6 to advance to the Finals.

Comeback victories have been the Pacers’ trademark this postseason. The team has bounced back to win 4 games where they were down by 17 points — the most in a single playoffs in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98). All-star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been clutch, making four game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final 30 seconds of the playoffs.

Pascal Siakam is just one of two players on Indiana’s roster who have won an NBA title, having won a championship with the Raptors in 2019. Siakam was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP after leading the Pacers in scoring (24.8 ppg) against New York.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 1:

Date: Thursday, June 5

Thursday, June 5 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK TV Channel: ABC

RELATED: Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1 Predictions - Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 5

When is the first game of the NBA Finals?

Tonight, Thursday, June 5 at 8:30 PM ET.

What channel is the Thunder vs Pacers game on?

Game 1 of the Thunder vs Pacers series will take place on ABC.

Thunder vs Pacers Series Schedule:

*All times listed are ET (* = if necessary)



Game 1: Pacers at Thunder - Thu. June 5, 8:30 PM on ABC

Pacers at Thunder - Thu. June 5, 8:30 PM on ABC Game 2: Pacers at Thunder - Sun. June 8, 8 PM on ABC

Pacers at Thunder - Sun. June 8, 8 PM on ABC Game 3: Thunder at Pacers - Wed. June 11, 8:30 PM on ABC

Thunder at Pacers - Wed. June 11, 8:30 PM on ABC Game 4: Thunder at Pacers - Fri. June 13, 8:30 PM on ABC

Thunder at Pacers - Fri. June 13, 8:30 PM on ABC Game 5: Pacers at Thunder - Mon. June 16, 8:30 PM on ABC *

Pacers at Thunder - Mon. June 16, 8:30 PM on ABC * Game 6: Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC*

Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC* Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sun, June 22, 8 PM on ABC*

RELATED: Pacers reserve forward Jarace Walker out at least first two games of NBA Finals due to right ankle injury

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for each game of the Thunder vs Pacers series

Thunder at -750 a ‘fair price’ to win NBA Finals:

Thunder at -750 a 'fair price' to win NBA Finals Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to a potential Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers matchup in the NBA Finals, discussing why the Thunder are fairly priced to win the title.

Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds:

Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look ahead to the betting market for most rebounds in the NBA Finals, discussing why both Chet Holmgren and Pascal Siakam are worth a wager.

Head to nbcsports.com/nba for the latest news, updates, and storylines!