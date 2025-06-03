Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 5

On Thursday, June 5, the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Indiana Pacers capped off its magical run with a 4-2 series win over the Knicks at home, giving NBA fans one of the most memorable runs since the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. Indiana beat both Milwaukee and Cleveland in five games apiece before finishing the Knicks off in six.

On the other hand, the Thunder were the favorite to win the NBA Finals for months and are four wins away from accomplishing this rare feat after sliding by the Timberwolves in five games. Denver did give OKC a run with a seven-game series after the 4-0 sweep in the first round, but that’s the only sweat the Thunder have endured lately.

Oklahoma City won both meetings versus Indiana this season by 6 and 21 points (120-114, 132-111). Chet Holmgren did not play in either meeting this season and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 and 45 points on the Pacers with 8 assists and 7 rebounds in each game.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Thunder live today

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: ESPN / ABC

Game odds for Pacers vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Pacers (+320), Thunder (-410)

Spread: Thunder -9

Over/Under: 230.5 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 110.5, and the Thunder 120.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Pacers vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 12.5 assists and rebounds (-115):

“This might be a line that goes unnoticed in the first few games of the series. When you think about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it’s generally how great and effective of a scorer he is. However, SGA grabs boards and when help comes, he’s a fantastic facilitator.

SGA has gone over this number in both meetings the two teams played against each other this season. He also went over in three of the five games in the Western Conference Finals. Sprinkle the double double as well.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes a sprinkle on SGA (+500) and Jalen Williams (+6600) to lead the series in assists:

“Tyrese Haliburton obviously seems like the right choice, but in comparison, the odds say Haliburton is more likely to lead the series in assists than SGA is to win MVP -- I do not agree with that whatsoever.

If Haliburton has two games with 5, 6 assists, or less, like he did in one of two regular season meetings, then this race will be much closer than the odds indicate, so I would sprinkle Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams in this market.

Both SGA and Williams averaged about 5 and 7 assists per game over the postseason with double-digit potential assists per game. There is a strong potential for double-double or even triple-double opportunities for both OKC stars.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +9

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 230.5

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Thunder on Thursday

Oklahoma City is 2-1 on the ML and ATS in Game 1’s this postseason

Indiana is 3-0 on the ML and ATS in Game 1’s this postseason

Oklahoma City is 8-1 on the ML at home this postseason, while Indiana is 6-2 on the ML as the road team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the Western Conference Finals MVP with 31.4 PPG, 8.2 APG, and 5.2 APG

won the Western Conference Finals MVP with 31.4 PPG, 8.2 APG, and 5.2 APG Pascal Siakam won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP with 24.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 3.5 APG

