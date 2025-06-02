Pacers’ reserve forward Jarace Walker out at least first two games of NBA Finals due to right ankle injury

Just about everything went right for Indiana in its series-clinching Game 6 win against New York Saturday night. The one thing that didn’t: reserve big man Jarace Walker had to be helped off the court following a gruesome ankle injury at the start of the fourth quarter.

Unsurprisingly, he will be out for at least the first two games of the NBA Finals, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said on 107.5 The Fan on Monday.

Rick Carlisle on @MorningShow1075:



Jarace Walker (ankle) will miss at least the first two games of the NBA Finals.



Game 3 is Wednesday (June 11th). — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) June 2, 2025

That means the earliest he could return is at home for Game 3 on June 11. However, after witnessing the injury, it would not be a surprise if Walker misses more time than that.

Walker’s absence does not impact Indiana’s core big-man rotation. Against the Knicks he only got on the court in Games 5 and 6, playing a total of 20 minutes. Stil, it sucks for Walker personally and takes one lineup tweak Carlisle could use off the board.

The NBA Finals begin Thursday in Oklahoma City.