Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 3): Aces ascend, Fever fall; Liberty, Lynx in lockstep
Rafael Devers
David Ortiz says leave Red Sox DH Rafael Devers alone on decision to play 1B
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks

Top Clips

nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
nbc_roto_waiver_250602.jpg
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_mooney_250602.jpg
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pacers’ reserve forward Jarace Walker out at least first two games of NBA Finals due to right ankle injury

  
Published June 2, 2025 03:52 PM

Just about everything went right for Indiana in its series-clinching Game 6 win against New York Saturday night. The one thing that didn’t: reserve big man Jarace Walker had to be helped off the court following a gruesome ankle injury at the start of the fourth quarter.

Unsurprisingly, he will be out for at least the first two games of the NBA Finals, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said on 107.5 The Fan on Monday.

That means the earliest he could return is at home for Game 3 on June 11. However, after witnessing the injury, it would not be a surprise if Walker misses more time than that.

Walker’s absence does not impact Indiana’s core big-man rotation. Against the Knicks he only got on the court in Games 5 and 6, playing a total of 20 minutes. Stil, it sucks for Walker personally and takes one lineup tweak Carlisle could use off the board.

The NBA Finals begin Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Mentions
IND_Walker_Jarace.jpg Jarace Walker Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers