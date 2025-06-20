How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 7: TV/stream info, date, time for 2025 NBA Finals

A new NBA champion will be crowned this Sunday, June 22, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder go head-to-head with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. It all comes down to Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Tip-off is at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

RELATED: Resiliant Pacers will not go away, force Game 7 after 108-91 Game 6 win vs. Thunder

The Indiana Pacers forced Game 7 with an aggressive 108-91 win on home court on Thursday night. Obi Toppin led the way for Indiana with 20 points, Andrew Nembhard added 17, and Pascal Siakam scored 16 points with a team-high 13 rebounds.

Haliburton, playing through a strained calf injury, contributed 14 points.

“We did our job to take care of home court and we’ve got to be ready to compete in Game 7,” said Haliburton.

The Pacers’ defense forced 21 Thunder turnovers, including 8 from Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

“It was collective. It wasn’t one guy. We were not where we needed to be on either end of the floor for much of the game. We have to be a lot better before Game 7,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.

“The way I see it is, we sucked [in Game 6]. We can learn our lessons. We have one game for everything — for everything we’ve worked for — and so do they,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The better team Sunday will win.”

RELATED: Pacers, Thunder players feel weight of Game 7: ‘One game for everything you ever dreamed of’

How much does home-court advantage matter to players in the NBA Finals? Indiana fed off the crowd during its Game 3 win, but players will say the advantage is more about the comfort of routines at home.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 7:

Date: Sunday, June 22

Sunday, June 22 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: ABC

When is Game 7 of the NBA Finals?

Sunday, June 22, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

What channel is the Thunder vs Pacers game on?

The Thunder vs Pacers series will take place on ABC.

Thunder vs Pacers Series Scores and Schedule:

*All times listed are ET



Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104

Game 5: Thunder 120, Pacers 109

Game 6: Pacers 108, Thunder 91

Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sun, June 22, 8 PM on ABC

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for each game of the Thunder vs Pacers series!

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Path to the NBA Finals:

The Thunder are seeking their first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. The last time the franchise reached the Finals was in 2012, dropping their series against LeBron James’ Miami Heat in 5. Here is how they advanced to the NBA Finals:

Oklahoma City swept the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies in the First Round, eliminated the No. 4 Denver Nuggets in 7 in the Conference Semifinals, and defeated the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 in the Western Conference Finals.

RELATED: Times, they are a changin’ - Thunder vs. Pacers Finals highlights generational change sweeping NBA

Indiana Pacers’ Path to the NBA Finals:

The Indiana Pacers are seeking their first NBA title. The team’s last Finals appearance was in 2000, when they lost to the Lakers in 6. Here is the team’s path to the Finals:

Indiana eliminated the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games, before knocking out the No. 6 New York Knicks in 6 to advance to the Finals.

Head to nbcsports.com/nba for the latest news, updates, and storylines!