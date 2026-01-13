How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday features two exciting NBA matchups. First, at 8:00 PM ET, it’s the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder. Then at 11:00 PM, the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Golden State Warriors. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

San Antonio Spurs:

The Spurs fell 104-103 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Victor Wembanyama led the way for San Antonio with a game-high 29 points. Keldon Johnson scored 15 off the bench, while Julian Champagnie finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

San Antonio, currently 27-12, is third in the league behind Oklahoma and Detroit. The Spurs look to end their six-season playoff drought, the longest in franchise history and the second-longest active drought in the league.

RELATED: NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26 - Ja Morant latest, Anthony Davis likely stays in Dallas, Celtics looking for big

Oklahoma City Thunder:

The Thunder defeated the Miami Heat 124-112 on Sunday night in their third straight win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points. Jalen Williams finished with 18, and Ajay Mitchell and Chet Holmgren each added 16.

Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the league in scoring (31.9 ppg) and is on pace to become the first player since Michael Jordan to average 30-plus points per game for at least four consecutive seasons.

Tonight’s game will be the fourth meeting between the Thunder and Spurs this season. Oklahoma City has won all three matchups.

