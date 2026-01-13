How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday features two exciting NBA matchups. The action begins at 8:00 PM ET, with a San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder showdown. Then at 11:00 PM, the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Golden State Warriors. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Portland Trail Blazers:

The Trail Blazers five-game win streak was snapped by the New York Knicks in a 123-114 loss on Sunday. Denji Avdija had 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists before suffering a lower back injury with under two minutes left in the game. He will miss tonight’s game. Avdija has led Portland in scoring this season and is on pace to average career highs in scoring (26.1 ppg), assists (6.9 apg), and threes made per game.

Golden State Warriors:

The Warriors are coming off a 124-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Stephen Curry finished with 31 points, marking his 13th game of the season with at least 30 points. The 11-time All-Star guard ranks ninth in the league in scoring among qualified players (28.8 ppg) and is on pace to lead the NBA in made threes per game (4.7) for the third straight season and five of the past six seasons.

Despite the loss, the Warriors have shown some improvement, going 8-4 in their last 12 games. Golden State has been ranked fourth in the league in scoring (119.3 ppg) since December 20.

The Warriors and Trail Blazers are currently eighth and ninth in the Western Conference, respectively. Neither team has been more than three games over .500 this season.

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 13

Tonight, Tuesday, January 13 Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

