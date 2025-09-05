How to Watch Serbia vs Finland at EuroBasket 2025: Nikola Jokic vs. Lauri Markkanen

Group play is over and EuroBasket is down to the 16-team knockout rounds — and right out of the gate we get a showdown of two All-Star NBA big men.

Nikola Jokic and pre-tournament favorite Serbia will take on Lauri Markkanen and Finland in a win-or-go-home game on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch that game.

EuroBasket 2025: Serbia vs. Finland: How To Watch

Serbia vs. Latvia tips off Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2:45 PM ET (9:45 PM local time where the game is played in Riga, Latvia).

In the United States, games can be streamed on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official streaming platform. All EuroBasket games can also be viewed through DAZN on the Courtside app.

Jokic vs. Markkanen

Markkanen, who missed considerable time in Utah last season with injuries, has looked healthy and impressive at EuroBasket — he is third in the tournament in scoring, averaging 25.4 points a game. He is doing all that while opposing teams have him at the top of the scouting report, not fearing anyone else on Finland to beat them.

Lauri Markkanen's second-career 40-point @EuroBasket performance powered Finland to a W!

Jokic has looked like, well, Jokic — the best player in the world. He is averaging 20.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game for a 4-1 Serbian squad (their lone loss was to Alperen Sengun and an impressive Türkiye side).

Serbia improves to 3-0 in @EuroBasket group play!

Whatever happens with the NBA big men, Serbia is a heavy favorite in this game (-16.5 points on the betting line) because of the depth of its roster. Serbia features NBA players Nikola Jovic (Heat), Nikola Topic (Thunder) and Tristan Vukcevic (Wizards). They also have former NBA players Vasilije Micic, Filip Petrusev, and Alen Smailagic. Finland has Miro Little, who plays his college ball for UC Santa Barbara, as well as Olivier Nkamhoua, who played at Tennessee and Michigan in college and now plays professionally in Italy.

Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Clippers, who was the Serbian team captain and a key part of their team, is out for the tournament with a hamstring injury.