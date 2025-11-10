How to watch Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

It’s the Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons tonight on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Washington Wizards:

The Wizards (1-9) are off to their worst start since the 2012-2013 season, when they started 0-12. The team has now lost 8 consecutive games, most recently falling 111-105 to the Mavericks on Saturday. The Wizards currently have the worst scoring margin in the NBA (-16.9 per game) and are allowing the most points per game in the league (128.4).

Washington has the second-youngest team in the league, behind only the Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards roster includes eight first-round picks from the last three drafts, including four from the 2024 NBA Draft.

Detroit Pistons:

Detroit (8-2) is off to its best start since the 2005-2006 season. The Pistons defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 111-108 last night, earning their sixth straight victory, which is currently the longest active win streak in the league.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 26 points and 11 assists in the win, while Jalen Duren added 21 points and 16 rebounds. Duren leads the NBA in total offensive rebounds (43).

Cunningham struggled with turnovers early in the season, committing 24 turnovers in his first four games, but since then, he has found his footing. He is currently second in the NBA in assists per game (9.8) among qualified players.

“It’s been a hell of a ride. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but it’s still early.” Cunningham said after the win. “I’m not [getting] above myself because we’re 8-2. I think this is something that we all wanted, but we want something bigger than this. We just want to keep our heads down and keep working.”

PUT 'EM IN THE SPIN CYCLE pic.twitter.com/fKFImnOpom — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 10, 2025

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons:

When: Tonight, Monday, November 10

Tonight, Monday, November 10 Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

