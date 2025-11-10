Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Kon Knueppel steps up for Charlotte

Another exciting week has come and gone in the Association. Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a game-winner on the Pacers last Monday, the Lakers kept finding ways to win, Oklahoma City remained dominant, and the Pistons moved into first place in the Eastern Conference.

Injuries, new opportunities and stellar play have given us a new group of preferred pickups heading into Week 4 of the NBA season. Here they are!

📺 → Watch the NBA on Peacock on Monday night, as the Washington Wizards take on the Pistons in Detroit. The action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET!

Priority Adds

1. Kon Knueppel

2. Ajay Mitchell

3. Noah Clowney

4. Jusuf Nurkic

5. Ryan Kalkbrenner

6. Jeremiah Fears

7. Derik Queen

8. Jaylon Tyson

9. Jake LaRavia

10. Trendon Watford

Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder (36 percent rostered)

Mitchell’s wildly productive run may come to an end once Jalen Williams and Lu Dort get healthy, but for now, we’re going to let the good times roll! To start the season, Mitchell has been electric with averages of 17 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 triples. He’s started each of Charlotte’s last three games, averaging 20/5/5 with a pair of steals, and fantasy managers need to be on high alert. Even when the Thunder are back to full strength, Mitchell has played far too well to be phased out of the lineup.

Jusuf Nurkic, Utah Jazz (35 percent rostered)

With Walker Kessler (shoulder) out for the season, Nurkic is expected to occupy Utah’s starting center gig moving forward. Over the last four games (all starts), Nurkic has averaged 5.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 dimes, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots across 26.3 minutes. His production was a bit sporadic in those games as two of them were blowouts, so fantasy managers should be ready for some peaks and valleys.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets (34 percent rostered)

Over the last three games, the rookie has erupted with 24.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and four triples, and he now leads all rookies with 16.4 points per game. He posted a season-best 30 points on Saturday against the Heat, and he’ll look to carry momentum forward into Week 4. With Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton banged up, opportunities should continue to be available for Knueppel, making him a strong waiver wire add. Fellow Hornet Tre Mann has also made the most of his increased opportunities, but his fantasy value is more closely tied to the availability of Ball and Sexton. Knueppel will still see plenty of run even when both Ball and Sexton are healthy.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets (31 percent rostered)

Kalkbrenner hasn’t been electric as a scorer or rebounder this season, but he’s been tremendous as a defender. Over his last five, Kalkbrenner has recorded one three-block game and four straight four-block performances, averaging 1.2 steals and 3.8 blocks in that span while shooting 74.1% from the field.

Jake LaRavia, Los Angeles Lakers (26 percent rostered)

Over the last two weeks, LaRavia has shown why he was such an important offseason acquisition of the Lakers. Across his last six games, LaRavia has averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 triples across 32 minutes. His numbers will likely take a hit when Austin Reaves (and eventually LeBron James) return, but even then, LaRavia should remain a key part of LA’s rotation off the bench.

Trendon Watford, Philadelphia 76ers (19 percent rostered)

Over a four-game stretch leading into Sunday, Watford was a beast with averages of 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and a triple. On Saturday, Watford recorded his first career triple-double, posting a monster 20/17/10 line across 36 minutes against the Raptors. He finished with just 7/3/2/1 on Sunday, but Philadelphia will likely keep starting him at the four or at least give him plenty of run off the bench until Paul George returns.

Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans (18 percent rostered)

Over his last six games, the rookie has averaged a healthy 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 triples across 26.3 minutes per game. With Jordan Poole (quad) out for at least another week and Zion Williamson on the shelf for the same amount of time, expect Fears to see plenty of run for the foreseeable future.

Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets (10 percent rostered)

Cam Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time. Guys like Terance Mann and Tyrese Martin should see additional minutes, but Clowney looks like the biggest beneficiary from a fantasy standpoint. Clowney has started three straight games while averaging 17 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 triples. He should continue to pick up the slack for Thomas on offense.

Noah Clowney bullies his way to the rim and throws down a big-time dunk.



Putting that added weight to work. pic.twitter.com/50AEMW9RJ7 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 6, 2025

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans (12 percent rostered)

With Zion Williamson out at least a week due to a left hamstring injury, Queen should see increased minutes until he returns. Over his last three with additional playing time, Queen averaged 12 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.7 blocks. He’s seeing minutes in the low 20s right now, but that should be enough to keep him viable in standard leagues. A bump in playing time would just be the cherry on top.

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers (10 percent rostered)

Tyson has scored in double figures in each of his last six games, averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and a block in that span. He’s logged 28 minutes a game in that span with five starts, and while he may not stick in the starting lineup, the return of Darius Garland won’t knock Tyson completely out of the rotation. He’s done enough to remain a viable contributor off the bench, and he’s worth a look in standard fantasy leagues.

Others to consider: Tari Eason (36%), Zaccharie Risacher (23%), Isaiah Stewart (23%), Isaiah Jackson (17%), Jarace Walker (15%), Keaton Wallace (1%)