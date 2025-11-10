Wizards at Pistons predictions: odds, recent stats trends and best bets for November 10

The Washington Wizards (1-9) go to Detroit to face the Pistons (8-2) on Peacock Monday night! it is a battle of two teams trending in different directions, but both with so much to prove.

The Pistons have won six consecutive games, including yesterday’s 111-108 thriller over the 76ers in Philadelphia. This will be the third game in four days for the Pistons, which is the same for the Wizards, except Washington had Sunday off.

Washington has lost eight straight games and only two of those have come by single digits. The Wizards will have four nationally televised games, starting with this one, so I expect a hearty-effort from Washington after narrowly losing to Dallas on Saturday (111-105).

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two! We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff. Odds courtesy of DraftKingsrecent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to watch the Wizards vs. Pistons live

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Time: 7 PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game odds for the Wizards at the Pistons

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pistons (-650), Wizards (+470)

Spread: Pistons -11.5

Total: 235.5

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 123.5 and the Wizards 110.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for the Pistons and the Wizards

Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobis Harris (OUT) — Isaiah Stewart is questionable

C Jalen Duren

Wizards

PG CJ McCollum

SG Kyshawn George

SF Khris Middleton

PF Julian Champagnie

C Alex Sarr

Injuries for the Pistons and the Wizards

Pistons

F Tobias Harris (ankle) was OUT for Sunday’s game

C Isaiah Stewart (ankle) was OUT for Sunday’s game and is listed as day-to-day

G Marcus Sasser (hip) was on the inactive list Sunday

G Jaden Ivey (surgery) is OUT for at least another week

Wizards

G Bilal Coulibaly (calf) is OUT for Monday’s game

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Wizards at Pistons on Monday.

Washington is an NBA-worst 1-9 ATS

Washington is 1-4 ATS as a road underdog

Washington is 6-4 to the Over, ranking tied 10th-best to the Over

Detroit is 7-3 ATS, ranking tied for 3rd-best

Detroit is 5-2 ATS as a favorite, ranking 8th-best

Detroit is 2-0 ATS as a home favorite

Detroit is 4-3 to the Under as a favorite

Detroit is 5-4-1 to the Under, ranking 5th-best to the Under

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Wizards to cover the first quarter spread in Detroit:

“Washington has trailed by 11 and 13 points in the last two games, but before that, led three straight first quarters over the Magic, Knicks, and Celtics. Teams don’t get excited to play the Wizards, understandably, which means Washington sometimes gets out to quick starts.

Detroit is one of the worst ATS teams in the first quarter at 3-7 on the season, one spot worse than the Wizards (4-6). This is a nationally televised game for the Wizards, which is a bigger deal to them than the Pistons, since Washington will get less than five nationally televised games this season.

I expect Washington to come out, similar to the Nets on Peacock against the Timberwolves, and cover the first quarter spread of +3.5 to +4.5.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Wizards game:

Moneyline: Pistons ML (high confidence)

Spread: Pistons -11.5 (medium confidence)

Total: Under 235.5 (low confidence)

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)