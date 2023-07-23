 Skip navigation
If it hadn’t been Lakers, Austin Reaves said Rockets, Spurs were interested

Published July 23, 2023 02:40 PM
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs onto the court prior to the game against the Washington Wizards on December 18, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers letting it be known they would match any offer for Austin Reaves worked — no team came in over the top with a poison pill offer and made them match it. Reaves re-signed with the Lakers for four years, $53.9 million, with a player option in the final year and a 15% trade kicker should he get dealt. It was the most the Lakers could offer under the CBA, and even if he doesn’t take a step forward off last year’s play that is still one of the best contracts of the summer for a team.

Were other teams interested? Reaves said yes while on the “All the Smoke” podcast but preferred to re-sign with the Lakers.

“I really wanted to be in L.A. the whole time, there was a couple situations that were close but like I said, I really wanted to be in L.A. It feels like home to me so that’s really where I wanted to be.”

Who were those other teams?

“Houston, before Fred VanVleet signed there, and San Antonio.”

Reaves also shot down the rumors he is dating Taylor Swift. The entire thing started as a joke on a parody site, but gained traction because, well, welcome to life. There were reports they were spotted together in multiple locations. Reaves was having none of it.

“I have never met her, never talked to her. All bulls***. They said we were in a bar in Arkansas. That’s crazy.”

When asked if he would date her, Reaves said he would like to stay out of the media. Which is pretty much the opposite of dating Swift.

