NBA: Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Primer: Avoid fringe Clippers, Suns on the waiver wire
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Brigham Young
AJ Dybantsa leads No. 23 BYU to 79-69 victory over No. 6 Iowa State
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn
Murphy, Freeman help Auburn end skid while dealing Kentucky third straight loss, 75-74

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_260222.jpg
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
nbc_pl_nfliv_260222.jpg
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ful1goal_260222.jpg
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Primer: Avoid fringe Clippers, Suns on the waiver wire
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Brigham Young
AJ Dybantsa leads No. 23 BYU to 79-69 victory over No. 6 Iowa State
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn
Murphy, Freeman help Auburn end skid while dealing Kentucky third straight loss, 75-74

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_260222.jpg
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
nbc_pl_nfliv_260222.jpg
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ful1goal_260222.jpg
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jayson Tatum goes through another workout with Celtics, says “nothing is set in stone” about return

  
Published February 22, 2026 11:38 AM

The eye test says Jayson Tatum is nearing a return, but he keeps saying that “nothing is set in stone.”

Tatum is with his teammates on a West Coast road swing, which includes a game against the rival Lakers on Sunday on NBC and Peacock. At Celtics practice Saturday in Santa Monica, he said on Monday he went through a 5-on-5 workout and practice, the second time he has done that (the first was with the Maine Celtics of the G League).

Those workouts and practices are usually the final steps before a return to court, but after practice Saturday, Tatum refused to put a timeline on his return from a torn Achilles when speaking to reporters (see the interview at NBC Sports Boston).

“Nothing is set in stone, just more so work out, see how you recover the next day, then make a plan from there...” Tatum said.

“It’s tough to go into details of every single thing I do every day, but I will say just getting acclimated more and doing limited things with some of the guys out there. But it’s all a part of the rehab. We’re just going with the plan.”

Boston is 36-19 and sits as the No. 2 seed in the East. Even without Tatum, it is a threat to come out of the conference and advance to the NBA Finals. With Tatum — a player who has finished in the top six in MVP voting for four consecutive years — the Celtics might be the favorite.

Which is why everyone is watching his return. Right now, all anyone in Boston will say is that they are following the plan. But the eye test suggests that the plan is almost complete, and his return could come sooner rather than later.

