Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 24

This is the third meeting of the season between the Timberwolves (35-23) and Trail Blazers (28-30) as Minnesota won both meetings. Portland attempts to get their first win over Minnesota in the second game of a double-header on Peacock.

Minnesota is 8-4 over the last 12 games, but coming off a 135-108 loss to Philadelphia that broke a three-game winning streak. In February, the Timberwolves have the 6th-best offensive rating, but 24th-ranked defensive rating.

The Trail Blazers come in right behind the Timberwolves this month with the 25th-ranked defensive rating and 15th offensively. Portland ranks last in February regarding turnover percentage (19.2%) and 28th in assist to turnover ratio (1.39).

The Trail Blazers are 5-4 this month and looking to get their first win over the Timberwolves. Minnesota won 118-114 in Portland and 133-109 at home this season. The last meeting came right before the All-Star break on Feb. 11.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 10 PM EST

10 PM EST Site: Moda Center

Moda Center City: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Expected Starting Lineups: Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Donte DiVincenzo

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

Portland Trail Blazers

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Toumani Camara

SF Jerami Grant

PF Cidy Cissoko

C Donovan Clingan

Injury Report: Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid (shoulder) is questionable for tonight’s game

Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe (calf) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Deni Avdija (back) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

Minnesota is 29-29 to the Over

Minnesota is 18-9 to the Over on the road, ranking 2nd-best

Minnesota is 12-7 to the Over as a road favorite, ranking 7th-best

Minnesota is 25-33 ATS, ranking 5th-worst

Minnesota is 12-15 ATS as the road team, ranking 10th-worst and 8-11 ATS as the road favorite

Portland is 31-27 ATS and 17-13 ATS at home, ranking 7th-best

Portland is 11-8 ATS as a home underdog

Portland is 31-27 to the Over, ranking 6th-best

Portland is 19-11 to the Over at home, ranking tied for 3rd-best

Portland is 10-9 to the Under as a home underdog, ranting 8th-best to the Under

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Timberwolves’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Timberwolves’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Trail Blazers +6.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Trail Blazers +6.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 237.5

