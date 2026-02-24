Cavaliers vs. Knicks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 24

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference meet in Cleveland when the Knicks (37-21) and Cavaliers (36-22) meet on Peacock.

Cleveland’s seven-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday in a 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City. Since James Harden arrived, Cleveland is 4-1 and averages 120.0 points per game. The Cavaliers are 4th in the Eastern Conference, but have the chance to tie the Knicks with a home win. In February, the Cavaliers own the No. 1 rated offense and come in at 9th on defense.

New York is 12-3 over the past 15 games and like Cleveland, are positing top rankings in offensive and defensive ratings this month. The Knicks sport the 12th-best offense and 8th-best defense in February with a 7-3 record. These squads have met twice this season and the Knicks won both meetings at home, 119-111 and 126-124. This is the third and final meeting between Cleveland and New York.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Knicks at Cavaliers

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM EST

7:30 PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Knicks at Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-170), Utah Jazz (+142)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-170), Utah Jazz (+142) Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Cavaliers -3.5 Total: 231.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -3.5 with the Total set at 230.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Knicks at Cavaliers

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Injury Report: Knicks at Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus (foot) is OUT for tonight’s game

New York Knicks

Miles McBride (hernia) is OUT until the postseason

Important stats, trends and insights: Knicks at Cavaliers

Cleveland is 24-33 ATS, ranking 2nd-worst

Cleveland is 11-19 ATS as the home team, ranking 2nd-worst and 11-17 ATS as a home favorite

Cleveland is 30-28 to the Under

Cleveland is 18-12 to the Under as the home team, ranking 6th-best and 17-11 as a home favorite

New York is 31-28 ATS

New York is 10-17 ATS as the road team, ranking 3rd-worst and 4-5 ATS as a road underdog

New York is 30-29 to the Under

New York is 15-12 to the Under as the road team

New York is 6-3 to the Under as a road underdog, ranking 5th-best

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cavaliers -3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cavaliers -3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 231.5



