MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
Left-hander Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves agree to contract that adds $27 million for 2027 season
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
White scores 23 as No. 14 Kansas rebounds with 69-56 win over No. 5 Houston
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at North Carolina
Seth Trimble scores a career-high 30 points as No. 18 UNC holds off No. 24 Louisville 77-74

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lionsmunich_260224.jpg
Lions will play in Munich next season
nbc_pft_nflcombinemoments_260224.jpg
Looking back at the top NFL Combine moments
nbc_pft_2ptconversion_260224.jpg
Rams propose rule change regarding backward passes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cavaliers vs. Knicks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 24

  
Published February 24, 2026 09:15 AM

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference meet in Cleveland when the Knicks (37-21) and Cavaliers (36-22) meet on Peacock.

Cleveland’s seven-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday in a 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City. Since James Harden arrived, Cleveland is 4-1 and averages 120.0 points per game. The Cavaliers are 4th in the Eastern Conference, but have the chance to tie the Knicks with a home win. In February, the Cavaliers own the No. 1 rated offense and come in at 9th on defense.

New York is 12-3 over the past 15 games and like Cleveland, are positing top rankings in offensive and defensive ratings this month. The Knicks sport the 12th-best offense and 8th-best defense in February with a 7-3 record. These squads have met twice this season and the Knicks won both meetings at home, 119-111 and 126-124. This is the third and final meeting between Cleveland and New York.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKingsrecent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Knicks at Cavaliers

  • Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM EST
  • Site: Rocket Arena
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Knicks at Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-170), Utah Jazz (+142)
  • Spread: Cavaliers -3.5
  • Total: 231.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -3.5 with the Total set at 230.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Knicks at Cavaliers

New York Knicks

  • PG Jalen Brunson
  • SG Josh Hart
  • SF Mikal Bridges
  • PF OG Anunoby
  • C Karl-Anthony Towns

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG James Harden
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Dean Wade
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

Injury Report: Knicks at Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Max Strus (foot) is OUT for tonight’s game

New York Knicks

  • Miles McBride (hernia) is OUT until the postseason

Important stats, trends and insights: Knicks at Cavaliers

  • Cleveland is 24-33 ATS, ranking 2nd-worst
  • Cleveland is 11-19 ATS as the home team, ranking 2nd-worst and 11-17 ATS as a home favorite
  • Cleveland is 30-28 to the Under
  • Cleveland is 18-12 to the Under as the home team, ranking 6th-best and 17-11 as a home favorite
  • New York is 31-28 ATS
  • New York is 10-17 ATS as the road team, ranking 3rd-worst and 4-5 ATS as a road underdog
  • New York is 30-29 to the Under
  • New York is 15-12 to the Under as the road team
  • New York is 6-3 to the Under as a road underdog, ranking 5th-best

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Cavaliers and Knicks’ game:

  • Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline
  • Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cavaliers -3.5 ATS
  • Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 231.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
