Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

nbc_golf_pgat_alkerpresser_230728.jpg
Alker ‘relishing’ his time at The Senior Open
nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

nbc_golf_pgat_alkerpresser_230728.jpg
Alker ‘relishing’ his time at The Senior Open
nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jeanie Buss confirms Lakers will eventually retire LeBron James' jersey

  Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published July 28, 2023 11:11 AM
Lakers, Media Day, LeBron James

El Segundo, CA. September 28, 2021: Lakers LeBron James hugs owner Jeannie Buss during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

LeBron James’ number will be hanging in the rafters of Crypto.com Arena next to Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the rest of a historic group someday.

Not that it was ever in question after LeBron led the Lakers to their 17th NBA title as a franchise (in the bubble), but Lakers governor Jeanie Buss confirmed it in an interview with Mark Medina for Sportskeeda.

“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall-of-Fame. I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame,” Buss told Sportskeeda. “When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it.”

What number gets retired is the question. LeBron has worn No. 6 since coming to the Lakers, but this season will switch to No. 23 out of respect for the legendary Bill Russell. Will the Lakers retire the 6, the 23, or do what they did for Kobe and make it both (8 and 24)?

They have a few years to figure it out. LeBron is not retiring this season and is also under contract with the Lakers for 2024-25 (a player option). LeBron and the Lakers enter next season — after a strong offseason by Rob Pelinka and the front office — as a team with legitimate title aspirations. LeBron would love to watch another one of those title banners go up in Crypto.com Arena, not just his jersey number.

Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers LeBron-James.jpg LeBron James