 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Pistons v Utah Jazz
Basketball Pickups: Alec Burks letting it fly for Pistons
SMX Leigh Diffey James Stewart Ricky Carmichael.jpg
Leigh Diffey: The Man in the Middle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Miami Dolphins v Washington Commanders
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_gc_firstresonderintv_240103.jpg
Casco recalls responding to Maui wildfires
nbc_gc_fowlerwalkandtalk_240103.jpg
Fowler learned to alleviate pressure in struggles
nbc_fc_lewisonhovland_240103.jpg
Hovland moves on from Mayo as short-game coach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Pistons v Utah Jazz
Basketball Pickups: Alec Burks letting it fly for Pistons
SMX Leigh Diffey James Stewart Ricky Carmichael.jpg
Leigh Diffey: The Man in the Middle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Miami Dolphins v Washington Commanders
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_gc_firstresonderintv_240103.jpg
Casco recalls responding to Maui wildfires
nbc_gc_fowlerwalkandtalk_240103.jpg
Fowler learned to alleviate pressure in struggles
nbc_fc_lewisonhovland_240103.jpg
Hovland moves on from Mayo as short-game coach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kerr says no update on Draymond Green return: ‘We’ve been giving him his space, he’s been giving us ours’

  
Published January 3, 2024 11:18 AM
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tuesday marked 10 games into Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension, and the conventional wisdom around the league has always been he would be out 10-15 games.

However, when asked about it Tuesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made it sound like Green could be out a while longer.

Kerr said he was “not sure” when Green might return, but these two comments raised eyebrows:

“We text, but we’ve been giving him his space, he’s been giving us ours.”

“He’s not been in the facility, at least with us. He may have been coming in on his own.”

Under the terms of the league suspension, Green is allowed to be around the team and practice with them. That he has chosen not to do that to this point and apparently has had limited communication with Kerr suggests this could last longer than projected. (Some fans have wanted to make something of Green being at LeBron James’ 39th birthday party during the suspension, but there is nothing to that — he is not under house arrest. Going to a party and him going through counseling and whatever help/treatment he sought out are not mutually exclusive.)

The Warriors have gone 6-4 in the games Green has missed during this suspension and sit a game below .500 and out of even the play-in if the postseason started today. Jonathan Kuminga, forced into a starting role since Green was suspended, has played well and earned more run no matter what Kerr does with his rotations when Green returns.

Mentions
Draymond Green.png Draymond Green steve kerr.png Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors