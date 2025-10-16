Kings extend Keegan Murray with five-year, $140 million contract

Keegan Murray’s thumb injury isn’t going to keep him from signing a $140 million contract.

Murray has played his way into becoming a key part of whatever comes next in Sacramento. On Wednesday, the Kings rewarded him by agreeing to a five-year, $140 million contract extension, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by other sources. This is a straight five years, no options. That averages out to about $28 million a season, a number that feels in line with what he deserves in this market, but the Kings believe could be a great deal for them if he lives up to his full potential.

Murray is out to start this season, having suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, which likely means he’ll miss around 10 games, maybe more.

That’s a real blow because Murray is the best defensive forward Sacramento has, the guy who often gets the toughest perimeter defensive assignments, and the team doesn’t really have anyone to replace him. Murray and the Kings’ coaches have said that with Dennis Schroder now at the point in Sacramento, Murray will be chasing fewer small guards around and can focus on defending wings, a more natural position for him.

Last season, Murray averaged 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds a game, numbers that were a step back from his sophomore season (15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, plus basically a steal and a block per game). That regression had more to do with the Kings’ additions of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan — two other players on the wing who take a lot of shots — than it does with Murray’s development. Both of those players are on the trade block this season and are not part of the long-term plans in Sacramento.

With this contract, Murray is.