Kings make expected official, Kevin Huerter out for season following shoulder surgery

When the Kings announced that guard Kevin Huerter had suffered a dislocated shoulder and labral tear, it was expected there would soon be an announcement that he would undergo surgery and his season was over. That came on Friday, in a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Huerter is expected to be fully recovered for the start of the 2024-2025 season. pic.twitter.com/coLqxvIHhR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2024

The labrum is the cartilage in the shoulder joint that serves as a cushion for the joint. A tear in it is both painful and limits the range of motion.

Losing their starting two guard is a real blow to the Kings, who are fighting to regain a top-six seed in the West and avoid the play-in.

Huerter averaged 10.2 points and 2.6 assists a game this season for the Kings, with his floor spacing opening up room for Domantas Sabonis and the slashing De’Aaron Fox to get inside. That said, Huerter saw his role with the team shrink some this season as coach Mike Brown has focused more on defensive lineups. Rookie Keon Ellis has moved into the starting lineup, and Sacramento has gone 3-2 so far with Huerter out.

They now will have to make it work without him in the postseason.

