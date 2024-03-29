 Skip navigation
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open: Spieth, McIlroy highlight San Antonio field
NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs
Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Diamondbacks finalize one year, $25 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open: Spieth, McIlroy highlight San Antonio field
NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs
Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Diamondbacks finalize one year, $25 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschellintv_240329.jpg
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
nbc_golf_smyliehour_horschelputting_240329.jpg
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kings make expected official, Kevin Huerter out for season following shoulder surgery

  
Published March 29, 2024 05:26 PM
New York Knicks v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 16: Kevin Huerter #9 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on March 16, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

When the Kings announced that guard Kevin Huerter had suffered a dislocated shoulder and labral tear, it was expected there would soon be an announcement that he would undergo surgery and his season was over. That came on Friday, in a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The labrum is the cartilage in the shoulder joint that serves as a cushion for the joint. A tear in it is both painful and limits the range of motion.

Losing their starting two guard is a real blow to the Kings, who are fighting to regain a top-six seed in the West and avoid the play-in.

Huerter averaged 10.2 points and 2.6 assists a game this season for the Kings, with his floor spacing opening up room for Domantas Sabonis and the slashing De’Aaron Fox to get inside. That said, Huerter saw his role with the team shrink some this season as coach Mike Brown has focused more on defensive lineups. Rookie Keon Ellis has moved into the starting lineup, and Sacramento has gone 3-2 so far with Huerter out.

They now will have to make it work without him in the postseason.

