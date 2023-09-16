Klay Thompson, Warriors reportedly talking contract extension, process moving slowly

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX xMax 2023 Austin Forkner jumps in front of stands.JPG
Austin Forkner out for SuperMotocross Round 2 at Chicagoland with knee injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 19
Sepp Kuss set to win Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats
Maui Invitational - Ohio State v Cincinnati
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpedouardgoal_230916.jpg
Edouard slots home Palace’s go-ahead goal v. Villa
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_230915.jpg
Gross doubles Brighton’s lead v. Manchester United
nbc_pl_mancitygoal_230916.jpg
Doku dances past West Ham’s defense for equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX xMax 2023 Austin Forkner jumps in front of stands.JPG
Austin Forkner out for SuperMotocross Round 2 at Chicagoland with knee injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 19
Sepp Kuss set to win Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats
Maui Invitational - Ohio State v Cincinnati
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpedouardgoal_230916.jpg
Edouard slots home Palace’s go-ahead goal v. Villa
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_230915.jpg
Gross doubles Brighton’s lead v. Manchester United
nbc_pl_mancitygoal_230916.jpg
Doku dances past West Ham’s defense for equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Klay Thompson, Warriors reportedly talking contract extension, process moving slowly

  
Published September 16, 2023 11:24 AM
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Film Premiere

Klay Thomson at the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” film premiere held at Regal LA Live & 4DX on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Penske Media via Getty Images

Klay Thompson is entering the final year of his contract at $43.2 million. Two things are certain going forward: 1) Both Thompson and the Warriors want to reach a contract extension that will keep him with the only team he has ever played for; 2) Following a couple of severe injuries, Thompson is no longer the elite two-way, All-NBA level player he once was and he’ll have to take a pay cut.

Those are delicate negotiations, but the sides are talking, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said while on the Lowe Post Podcast. They are taking it slow, she adds.

“My understanding is that they have opened contract extension talks with Klay Thompson. This is a slow process. This idea that he’s been eligible for a while and they haven’t done anything... they’ve started talking. They’ve exchanged proposals. There’s no hurry to these discussions. The optionality goes both ways. Not necessarily he’s trying to leave, but just the optionality that he didn’t have a great year last year. It behooves him to have a great year this year and he becomes more valuable if he does.”

If the Warriors are going to be the contender they believe themselves to be this season with the addition of Chris Paul, a few things need to go right for them. Among those is a step forward from Thompson, who averaged 21.9 points per game last season and shot 41.2% from 3, but understandably was not the same shot creator, threat or defender he had been before two devastating injuries (torn ACL then Achilles). He has to be closer to his old self.

Even if he takes a step forward, he’s no longer a $40 million a year player. What is a fair number per season for Thompson at age 33? Something close to $30-$35 million a season? And for how many years, with what incentives, and does Thompson have a player option at the end of it?

The Warriors reached a four-year, $100 million extension with Draymond Green to keep another aging part of their core together. There’s a lot to negotiate, but the Warriors should be able to find a middle ground with Thompson and find a number that works for both of them.

If not... it would be weird to see Thompson in another team’s jersey, but he will have options.

Mentions
klay thompson.png Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors