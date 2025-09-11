Landry Shamet reportedly returning to Knicks on one-year contract

The Knicks considered other options, including Ben Simmons. Landry Shamet had other offers from teams looking for bench depth.

In the end, they decided to get back together, with Shamet agreeing to a one-year veteran minimum contract to return to New York, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. Ian Begley of SNY.TV confirmed this, and he added details.

Landry Shamet had other options but prioritized continuity in returning to the Knicks, a source said. He wanted to return to a locker room he liked and to help NYK compete for a title. Shamet and Knicks will agree on a one-year deal. Knicks have enough room for rookie vet… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 11, 2025

Shamet averaged 5.7 points across 50 games for the Knicks last season, while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Shamet joins a fairly deep guard rotation, one that new coach Mike Brown is going to trust and use more than Tom Thibodeau did. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges are expected to start at the guard spots, with Miles “Duece” McBride and newcomer Jordan Clarkson behind them. Shamet will be fighting for minutes behind that foursome, along with Tyler Kolek.