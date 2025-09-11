 Skip navigation
BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day One
Ludvig Åberg fires 64 to share lead in first round of BMW PGA Championship
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Fans in stands.JPG
SuperMotocross St. Louis 2025, Round 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
Patriots at Dolphins 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

nbc_golf_bmwr1_250911.jpg
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_roto_jonathantaylor_250911.jpg
Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos

Landry Shamet reportedly returning to Knicks on one-year contract

  
Published September 11, 2025 05:22 PM

The Knicks considered other options, including Ben Simmons. Landry Shamet had other offers from teams looking for bench depth.

In the end, they decided to get back together, with Shamet agreeing to a one-year veteran minimum contract to return to New York, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. Ian Begley of SNY.TV confirmed this, and he added details.

Shamet averaged 5.7 points across 50 games for the Knicks last season, while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Shamet joins a fairly deep guard rotation, one that new coach Mike Brown is going to trust and use more than Tom Thibodeau did. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges are expected to start at the guard spots, with Miles “Duece” McBride and newcomer Jordan Clarkson behind them. Shamet will be fighting for minutes behind that foursome, along with Tyler Kolek.

