LaVine remains committed to teammates while with Bulls, who are reportedly hesitant to trade Caruso

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Friday 5: Five laps that made an impact on the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
SX Nashville 2023 Eli Tomac sutograph signing.JPG
A healthy Eli Tomac is prepared for the challenge of beating current champion Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational-Southern California at Gonzaga
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for first time since cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_bte_bestbets_231207.jpg
Why Jets, Bills outright are best bets in Week 14
nbc_golf_gcpodonrahmfullv2_231207_1920x1080_2290487363775.jpg
Rahm to LIV puts PGA Tour in ‘full-blown inferno’
nbc_golf_gc_johnsonwagnerrahmofficial_231207.jpg
Rahm’s LIV move makes Wagner ‘scared’ for Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Friday 5: Five laps that made an impact on the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
SX Nashville 2023 Eli Tomac sutograph signing.JPG
A healthy Eli Tomac is prepared for the challenge of beating current champion Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational-Southern California at Gonzaga
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for first time since cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_bte_bestbets_231207.jpg
Why Jets, Bills outright are best bets in Week 14
nbc_golf_gcpodonrahmfullv2_231207_1920x1080_2290487363775.jpg
Rahm to LIV puts PGA Tour in ‘full-blown inferno’
nbc_golf_gc_johnsonwagnerrahmofficial_231207.jpg
Rahm’s LIV move makes Wagner ‘scared’ for Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LaVine remains committed to teammates while with Bulls, who are reportedly hesitant to trade Caruso

  
Published December 7, 2023 06:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 30: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 30, 2023 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

As winter weather gets colder the NBA trade talk will keep getting warmer and warmer as we move toward the Feb. 8 trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls will be right in the middle of all of it.

Chicago is looking to trade Zach LaVine but finding the market thin for the former All-Star wing. The Bulls were hoping as we moved past Christmas and into the new year the market for LaVine will heat up — and that’s just about when he is due to return from foot inflammation. However, until that happens, he told the media he is still all-in with his Bulls teammates. Via K.C. Johnson at NBC Sports Chicago:

“Am I still a part of this team and very committed? Yeah. I got a Bulls jersey on. I committed here. And for as long as I’ll be here, I’ll still support and love Chicago and go out there and play my heart out for those guys. That’s never going to change.

“There’s going to be different stories and narratives. And there’s going to be off-the-court stuff that’s going to be dealt with. For me, as long as I’m here with a Bulls jersey on, I’m going to play as hard as I can for my teammates and continue to be the best player and teammate I can be. Simple as that.”

Both the Bulls and Lavine are ready to move on, and Chicago is looking for a trade, but other teams are more interested in Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls are “hesitant” to deal Caruso, NBC Sports’ Johnson said in another piece.

All I can say is I’ve reported they’ve been hesitant to [trade Caruso] to this point. Now, that obviously can change between now and the Feb. 8 deadline. And there likely will be solid offers for Caruso, who is the perfect over-the-top piece for championship contending teams. There’s also a scenario in which, in order to trade LaVine, Caruso may have to be included. But Caruso is arguably this regime’s greatest success story and he is the perfect embodiment of the culture the franchise wants to project. Trading him would be painful for this management team; I can assure you that.

Caruso — the defensive specialist shooting 47.8% from 3 — as a sweetener in a LaVine trade is an interesting idea, but it would mean about $50 million in matching salary going back to Chicago. Not many contending/playoff teams can make that work (with players they are willing to surrender or that the Bulls would accept).

This is going to be a long process, and it is still more likely DeMar DeRozan is traded before LaVine or Caruso go on the move, no matter what the Bulls want.

Expect a lot more Bulls trade rumors as we move toward Christmas and into the heart of the NBA trade season.

Mentions
Zach LaVine.png Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls Alex Caruso.png Alex Caruso DeMar DeRozan.png DeMar DeRozan