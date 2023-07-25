 Skip navigation
LeBron, Antetokounmpo react to massive Kylian Mbappe offer from Saudi Arabia

  Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published July 25, 2023 07:55 AM
NBA Paris Games 2020 - Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Kylian Mbappe shake hands with Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the locker room after the game against the Charlotte Hornets as part of NBA Paris Games 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Paris, France at the AccorHotels Arena. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The numbers are shocking. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal reportedly made a record offer of $332 million to Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe — then they would pay the French star $776 million for one season.

For comparison, Stephen Curry will be the highest-paid player in the NBA next season at $51.9 million. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green reacted on social media to the massive Mbappe offer.

There is a Saudi basketball league as well, the Saudi Premiere League. So far the nation and its Public Investment Fund have not turned its eyes towards approaching basketball the way it hasprofessional golf and soccer. However, you’d be foolish to think NBA players are not noticing those massive soccer payouts and wondering what could come their way.

