Reports: Al-Hilal make world-record $332 million bid for Kylian Mbappe

Multiple reports state that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have made an incredible world-record bid of $332 million for Kylian Mbappe.

Per reports from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, plus Fabrizio Romano and CBS, Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal have offered a huge package to PSG for Mbappe and the French champs have agreed for Mbappe to speak with Al-Hilal.

Per the report from Romano, Al-Hilal have yet to speak with Mbappe directly but the reports all state they would offer Mbappe a package of $776 million for one season, then he would be free to leave for Real Madrid in 2024 if he wants to.

All in all, this means Saudi Arabia are prepared to pay both PSG and Mbappe a combined total of $1.1 billion for one year of action. One year.

Remember: Mbappe has less than one year left on his current contract at PSG and does not want to sign a new deal. That is why he is not on their preseason tour of Japan and South Korea and is currently training away from the team at club HQ in Paris.

It is widely believed that Mbappe plans to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, which has enraged PSG. Previous reports stated that Mbappe was willing to sit on the bench all season long at PSG just to see out his contract and then move to Real.

Would Mbappe actually go to Saudi Arabia?

If he wants to head to Saudi Arabia for one season, he will make incredible amounts of cash doing so.

This may be a very good option for him if the deal to sign for Real Madrid is basically already done.

He can go to Saudi Arabia, play regularly, get paid a lot of money and he can point to the fact that PSG didn’t want him around anymore and that he wasn’t going to sign a new contract.

If Mbappe doesn’t fancy a year (at least) in Saudi Arabia, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are also reporting that PSG expect a host of European teams to make bids for him soon, with Premier League teams Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all apparently set to make an offer.

But Mbappe seems to have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid next summer so right now a move to Saudi Arabia for a year seems like his best option as fellow European giants won’t just sign him for one season and then let him leave, and they certainly won’t offer PSG anywhere near what Al-Hilal have in terms of a transfer fee.

This is all absolutely bonkers.