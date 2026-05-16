Celtic win title in dramatic fashion on the final day to deny Hearts fairytale

Celtic won a fifth-straight Scottish league title in the most dramatic fashion on the final day of the 2025-26 season, as they fought back from 1-0 down to beat Hearts 3-1 as that victory secured the trophy by two points.

Hearts led through Lawrence Shankland’s 43rd minute goal and the Edinburgh club only needed a draw from this final day showdown at Celtic to win their first league title since 1960 and complete a fairytale season.

But Celtic’s Arne Engels scored a penalty kick right on half time to make it 1-1 and set up a wild second half.

What an end to the first half between Celtic and Hearts 🤯



Lawrence Shankland gave the away side the lead, before Arne Engels equalized for Celtic from the penalty spot ⚽️



As it stands, Hearts will be Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MCWppcDLCz — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 16, 2026

Celtic hit the post and went close on several occasions before Daizen Maeda tapped home from close range to put them 2-1 up in the 87th minute.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but VAR checked and that the goal was clearly onside as Celtic Park erupted.

CELTIC LEAD WITH MINUTES TO GO 🤯



After a VAR check, Daizen Maeda's goal stands and Celtic are on the brink of winning the Scottish Premiership 🏆



Don't miss the culmination of Celtic vs. Hearts LIVE on CBSSN right now 📺 pic.twitter.com/7YIPJ2PJsK — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 16, 2026

Hearts threw everything at Celtic in the final minutes to get the draw they needed to secure a famous title, but Celtic scored with the final kick of the game as Callum Osmand walked the ball into an empty net, with Hearts’ goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow up for a set piece, to spark a huge pitch invasion which ended the game.

During a turbulent season for Celtic Martin O’Neill twice took charge on an interim basis after Brendan Rodgers and Wilfried Nancy were both fired, and the veteran coach has now won the Scottish title four times as Celtic boss and this was his first title in 22 years.

The league title is Celtic’s 56th in their history, as they move one ahead of Glasgow Rangers who have 55. The league title in Scotland has now been won by either Celtic or Rangers every single season since 1985, as Hearts’ fairytale season saw them fall just a few minutes short of a historic title.