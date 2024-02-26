 Skip navigation
LeBron’s next milestone: He is 74 points shy of 40,000 for his career.

  
Published February 26, 2024 10:21 AM
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 25, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It feels like every time LeBron James steps on a court this season, he sets another NBA milestone. Just over a week ago in Indianapolis, LeBron stretched his record for NBA All-Star Game starts to 20 while adding to his record of All-Star Game points (434), shot attempts (355), and more.

The next milestone: 40,000 career points.

LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but that gap has kept growing this season as LeBron is averaging 25 points a game and has 1,274 points for the season.

That leaves him at 39,926 points for his career, just 74 points short of 40,000.

At his current pace, LeBron will pass the new milestone on Saturday at home in a nationally televised game against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. If not, then the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder two days later, which could be the night.

LeBron hasn’t really talked about the milestone and he tends not to in these situations, at least until after he’s reached it. However, with the Lakers falling to the Suns on Sunday and trying to climb out of the nine-seed in the West and get a better postseason position, that is his and the team’s focus, not historic milestones.

