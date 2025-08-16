Luka Doncic suffers injury scare during Slovenian exhibition game, reportedly avoids anything serious

This is what NBA teams fear when their best players suit up for their country.

Luka Doncic had an injury scare while playing for Slovenia in a tune-up game for EuroBasket when teammate Gregor Hrovat fell into Doncic’s knee.

Doncic asked out of the game and went back to the Slovenia locker room. pic.twitter.com/RLSDjpeQkS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2025

Doncic limped back to the locker room but has avoided serious injury, reports Dan Woike of The Athletic. Doncic did not return to the game, however, he did return to the bench to watch the end of the exhibition against Latvia. We’ll see what the diagnosis is once the doctors do more tests (LCL sprain?).

Doncic impressed in the first half, scoring 26 points with five assists and five boards.

Luka Doncic going to work in Slovenia's EuroBasket exhibition gamepic.twitter.com/8g9wL6kccl — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) August 16, 2025

Lakers fans will be watching the rest of EuroBasket with concern... just like Bucks fans are watching the Greek side with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nuggets fans with Serbia and Nikola Jokic, and the list goes on and on.