 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman RJ Hampshire.JPG
Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Moto 1 on a rough track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
Sonia Citron’s 21 points and Kiki Iriafen’s double-double lead the Mystics past the Fever 88-84

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_250816.jpg
Guardiola: Man City were ‘not starving enough’
nbc_pl_wolmc_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
Reijnders was ‘absolute quality’ against Wolves
cherki_copy.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman RJ Hampshire.JPG
Jett Lawrence wins Unadilla Moto 1 on a rough track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
Sonia Citron’s 21 points and Kiki Iriafen’s double-double lead the Mystics past the Fever 88-84

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_250816.jpg
Guardiola: Man City were ‘not starving enough’
nbc_pl_wolmc_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
Reijnders was ‘absolute quality’ against Wolves
cherki_copy.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Luka Doncic suffers injury scare during Slovenian exhibition game, reportedly avoids anything serious

  
Published August 16, 2025 03:06 PM

This is what NBA teams fear when their best players suit up for their country.

Luka Doncic had an injury scare while playing for Slovenia in a tune-up game for EuroBasket when teammate Gregor Hrovat fell into Doncic’s knee.

Doncic limped back to the locker room but has avoided serious injury, reports Dan Woike of The Athletic. Doncic did not return to the game, however, he did return to the bench to watch the end of the exhibition against Latvia. We’ll see what the diagnosis is once the doctors do more tests (LCL sprain?).

Doncic impressed in the first half, scoring 26 points with five assists and five boards.

Lakers fans will be watching the rest of EuroBasket with concern... just like Bucks fans are watching the Greek side with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nuggets fans with Serbia and Nikola Jokic, and the list goes on and on.

Mentions
DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic