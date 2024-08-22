Man arrested, charged with stealing shoes from Penny Hardaway’s Memphis home

A man has been arrested and charged with stealing boxes of high-value shoes off the front porch of NBA legend and current University of Memphis head coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway.

Back on Aug. 8, Memphis police responded to reports of a porch pirate in East Memphis, and they found video footage of this man pushing a shopping cart full of boxes down the street, reports WREG 3 News in Memphis. Those boxes were taken off the porch of Hardaway’s home, with the Memphis legend telling WREG the boxes contained 26 pairs of “‘one-of-a-kind’ foamposites and a ‘family and friend exclusive’ that would not be sold in stores.”

The alleged thief has now been arrested, something first reported by Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

Ronald James, 42, was charged with theft of property, Memphis police spokesman Officer Joseph Hibler told ESPN... This week, police released photos of the suspect online and asked anyone who recognized him to contact them. Hibler did not say whether a tip had led to James’s arrest.

Hardaway wore foamposite shoes when he was with the Magic and they are still a popular line that sells well. Police did not say whether they recovered the merchandise and if it will be returned to Hardaway.

No bond has been set for James, nor was a court date for him yet available, according to the report.

